Schools closed, followed by bars and restaurants and the Governor of Illinois issued a “stay at home” order.

As the novel coronavirus spread throughout the U.S. and states with more COVID-19 cases like Washington and New York implemented social distancing measures, life carried on as usual for many southeast Iowans — that is until March 14.

Sure, people had been panic shopping, everyday staples like toilet paper and cleaning supplies were running out and there was a general sense of heightened anxiety, but meetings and events largely continued.

As of the morning of March 14, Iowa’s 17 confirmed coronavirus cases were determined to have been transmitted either during travel or through close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

At an 8:30 p.m. press conference, however, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, wearing blue jeans and a zip-up hoodie, would tell Iowan’s the state had its first case of community spread.

The announcement came at the close of Burlington’s SnowBull, a rodeo held at the Memorial Auditorium that draws visitors from Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and beyond.

Reynolds said as a result of that case, the state was recommending that Iowans not hold or attend large gatherings of more than 250 people, cautioning people to be prepared for cancellations and disruptions in routine activities.

Southeastern Community College, Iowa Wesleyan University and other colleges and universities, as well as some K-12 districts, throughout the state already had announced they would transition from face-to-face classes to remote learning upon students’ return from spring break. Others had begun putting in place plans to do the same, if need be.

At the time, however, Reynolds said she was not recommending schools close.

That would change the following day, March 15.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Reynolds also announced the Iowa Legislature would suspend its session for at least 30 days.

Area schools announced they would follow the governor’s recommendation, shuttering school buildings until at least the middle of April. Many already utilize online learning tools, such as Google Classroom, and had alerted teachers of the need to prepare online instruction. The following day, March 16, Reynolds announced instructional hours lost due to coronavirus-related closures would be forgiven.

Still, schools will continue to deliver remote education, though student participation cannot be mandatory. Remote instruction already has begun for Great River Christian students. Remote instruction for Burlington students will begin Wednesday.

On Tuesday, March 17, as bars and restaurants were preparing to roll out their St. Patrick’s Day specials, Reynolds declared a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency, prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more and ordering theaters, restaurants, bars and casinos to stop allowing the public to gather at their places of business by noon of that same day through at least March 31.

Iowa’s confirmed coronavirus cases had climbed to 29.

“I kind of had a feeling this would happen,” said Chase Gibb, who owns The Buffalo Tavern and Coal Haus 337 in Burlington and Buffalo61 Bar & Grille in Fort Madison, citing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order issued last week. “But I can’t believe they only gave us two hours’ notice.”

Kelly O’Sheas continued to serve patrons throughout the money-making holiday, limiting their service to no more than 10 people in the establishment at one time, and was issued a public health violation citation the following day.

“The amount of money we spent preparing for that day, and then we can’t sell a product?” Jon Archer, owner of O’Sheas, told The Hawk Eye.

The sudden containment measures came as a surprise to many.

"I guess I didn't take it seriously enough when it first started happening,“ Doug Smith told The Hawk Eye during a phone call made to give notice that an upcoming meeting for members of the United Auto Workers Local 807 was to be canceled. ”I didn't think the whole country would shut down.“

Still, Smith is supportive of the containment measures, though he believes the federal government should have acted sooner and Reynolds should have given local businesses more notice.

The cities of Burlington and West Burlington that same day also announced the closing of city offices to the public. The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors would follow suit, voting to close county buildings, including the courthouse, beginning Wednesday.

“We have to protect the elected officials, department heads and county employees,” Des Moines County supervisor Jim Cary said.

By Wednesday, as the state’s coronavirus cases had climbed again to 44, Great River Health canceled all elective surgeries and preventative appointments and had put in place strict visitor restrictions. Those who were allowed in to see patients were screened at the door for fever and travel history before being allowed entry.

On Thursday, Reynolds updated the state again, announcing there were 44 cases. She and Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state public health medical director, again emphasized the importance of hand washing and social distancing. Reynolds said the state has increased staffing at its hygienic laboratory to allow for the processing of 400 tests daily. Still, Pedati said most who get coronavirus will suffer only mild symptoms and that most people will not need a test.

The number of Iowa’s coronavirus cases climbed to 45 on Friday, when Reynolds suspended fees related to property taxes and halted most home evictions through a series of relaxed regulations aimed at helping Iowans impacted by the coronavirus.

Across the river in Illinois, where there were 422 confirmed cases as of Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a “stay at home” order, closing all “non-essential businesses,” that would go into effect at 5 p.m. the following day. Residents are not prohibited from doing things like going to the grocery store or picking up medication.

On Saturday, Iowa’s confirmed cases rose to 68 — with the first confirmed case in Henry County.

Reynolds will hold another press conference at 2:30 p.m. today.