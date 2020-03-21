DES MOINES — Iowa is seeing a "staggering" number of claims for unemployment benefits as the coronavirus pummels the state and national economy, officials said Friday.

The job losses are piling up as Iowa, like other states across the country, has taken moves to limit the spread of the virus by ordering the closure of restaurants, bars and other gathering spots and encouraged people to stay at home. To alleviate some of the pain of those moves, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a state emergency declaration designed to offer an array of relief to Iowa residents.

Speaking with Reynolds at a news conference, Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said the daily number of unemployment claims being filed is similar to what the agency would receive in a busy month.

"We are seeing an unprecedented number of claims," Townsend said. "It's pretty staggering to see the number of claims we're receiving."

Townsend declined to give specific numbers but said those would be released next week. People with questions about filing for unemployment should go to the agency's website or call, she said.

Because of the surge in applicants, it can take up to a half hour to get help on the phone, but starting Monday the agency would shift 162 employees from other duties to help take calls, Townsend said.