Boone County F.O.R.C.E. (Foundation Offering Recreation & Community Enrichment) presented YSS of Boone County a $4,000.00 grant to help support and enhance recreational opportunities for Boone County Kids Club programs. YSS will use the funds from Boone County F.O.R.C.E. to purchase recreational equipment, and to help support summer field trip opportunities for Boone and Ogden’s Kids Club youth.

The Kids Club program at YSS provides high-quality before and after school and summer programming for youth in collaboration with the Boone school district. Kids Club provides engaging, enriching activities for the youth of Boone. Kids Club places a strong emphasis on STEM skills to support academic growth in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

During the school year, Kids Club programming includes homework time and support, mentoring, recreation, group projects, and nutritious snacks. Additionally, youth participate in recreational activities to give youth the opportunity to connect with their community and provide opportunities that they might not have had the financial means to experience. In the summer, children are engaged in fun, creative summer activities developed to reduce summer learning loss.

YSS provides prevention education, engages children in social activities, and ensures youth have a voice in the weekly activities offered.

Outcomes show that the program has a positive impact on academic performance, healthy lifestyle choices, and social interactions.

Thank you Boone County F.O.R.C.E. for your support, YSS appreciates this opportunity to increase the amount of programming available to the youth of Boone County.