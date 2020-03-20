The Nebraska Big Game Society Dinner and Auction, where a bull elk tag and a multispecies combination permit will be auctioned off, has been rescheduled for June 4.

The event will be held in Lincoln at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.

Residents and nonresidents are eligible for the elk tag and combination permit. The elk tag auction high bidder will receive a bull elk tag valid in any elk management unit during a 2020 open bull elk season using any legal weapons for that season. The combination permit has a bag limit of one deer, one antelope and two turkeys. Call-in bidders must first notify the NBGS by 5 p.m. on May 27 via email at NBGS11@gmail.com.

Additional items and outdoor experiences will be auctioned at the event. All of the proceeds from the auctions will be donated to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for wildlife conservation, research and big hunting opportunities in the state.

Tickets for the banquet are $70 each or $600 for a table of 10. Dinner is at 6:15 p.m. The elk permit auction is at 7:15 p.m. Contact Justin Hertzel by May 27 to reserve seats at 402-416-3847 or email: NBGS11@gmail.com.