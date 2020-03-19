Iowa Supreme Court issued guidance on March 13 regarding the postponement of all jury trials in the state of Iowa as a result of COVID-19

All jury trials in the state of Iowa that have not already begun are officially postponed until April 20 or after over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

The Iowa Supreme Court issued guidance on March 13 regarding the postponement of all jury trials in the state of Iowa as a result of COVID-19. Additional guidance was issued Tuesday.

“All (criminal) jury trials that have not commenced as of March 13 ... and are not scheduled to begin before April 20, 2020, shall commence at a date no earlier that April 20, 2020,” the court order reads.

Civil jury trials will be pushed back until after May 4.

Having jury trials pushed back also has implications for defendants. This comes as Des Moines County is beginning to resolve its court clog, which has plagued the county for the past several months.

As a rule, defendants waiting trial have rights to have their case go to trial within a certain time frame. This dates include the 90 day right for those demanding a speedy trial and the 1 year for those who are not demanding a speedy trial.

The Iowa Supreme Court said deadlines for trials will be pushed back as this is considered an extenuating circumstance. The Supreme Court did not give guidance on how long cases should be delayed.

“I am very concerned about a defendant who would be sitting in jail,” said Keokuk-based defense attorney Curt Dial.

The order specifies defendants who are in custody and have waived their speedy trial right should be given less priority than those who have demanded a speedy trial or those who are not in custody.

This means more defendants could spend more time in jail than what they ordinarily could be held legally. The order makes no distinctions between crimes committed before March 13 and those committed after that date.

The U.S. Constitution recognizes defendants have a right to a fair and speedy trial. In fact, when defendants wave their right to a speedy trial, they must acknowledge that not having a speedy trial could hurt their defense.

Despite the uncertainty, Dial believes the Iowa Supreme Court made the right ruling.

“It would be hard for jurors to pay attention when they have other things on their mind,” Dial explained.

Bench trials will continue as scheduled for the time being. The Supreme Court is encouraging hearings to be conducted electronically.

County Attorney Lisa Schaefer warned that April 20 is not a hard and fast rule and that cases could be delayed further if the court deems it necessary.

“We will continue to follow the court’s orders and do what they tell us,” she said.

The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors asked Schaefer to include language in the courthouse closure ordinance allowing those who are coming into court to enter the courthouse.

The closure statement asks anyone who must come to the courthouse call the office head of time and make an appointment. Those coming for court are considered to have an appointment.

For the time being, all hearings are being held as scheduled, though judges are encouraged by the Iowa Supreme Court to grant continuations.

Schaefer said that, to prevent more people being in the courthouse than necessary, traffic tickets will have appearance dates 90 days out.

Felony pleas also are seeing changes. Normally defendants charged with felonies who would like to plea guilty must do so in person in court. However, Iowa courts will now accept written pleas of guilty from defendants who are changed with felonies.

Defendants will not be required to attend court other than trials and sentencing hearings. Defendants must submit a waiver in writing to the court to be absent for other hearings.

In addition, defendants may submit a written request to be present only via video conference for sentencing.

While Des Moines County inmates are awaiting trial, they will not have the benefit of receiving visits from their friends or family members. The county announced on Wednesday they have suspended visits to the jail effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes just a few days after the Iowa Department of Corrections decided to close its doors to visitors and volunteers over COVID-19 concerns.