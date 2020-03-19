Local health marts and pharmacies are continuing to help meet the needs of community members because of COVID-19.

Adel HealthMart

The Adel HealthMart is continuing to keep up-to-date with the latest news from the CDC and local public health officials. They will follow whatever guidance is recommended to protect their staff and patients.

“We are doing everything we can to help limit the spread of this virus,” said Jane Clausen, the head pharmacist and owner of the Adel HealthMart. “We are increasing our sanitizing procedures, including wiping down counters and frequent hand washing. As always, we will require any staff to stay home if they do not feel well.”

Clausen mentioned they normally have very high standards for disinfecting, as they are exposed to many different viruses every day.

The items frequently being purchased include sanitizing products like hand sanitizer and Lysol/Clorox wipes. People are also purchasing over-the-counter products like Tylenol, Ibuprofen, along with thermometers, Airborne and more.

She added that as of March 17, “many of these products are nearly unavailable for us to order in at this time, however we are checking daily through multiple sources.”

To help during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Adel HealthMart is increasing their delivery services. They will also be offering curb-side pickup for customers who don’t want to leave their car.

“I cannot stress enough for people, especially the elderly, immunocompromised or sick, to utilize delivery or curbside pick up. The only way we can help flatten the curve is to listen to CDC recommendations and distance ourselves,” Clausen said. “We are here to help and can help answer any questions people have to the best of our ability.”

Personally, Clausen feels she is making a conscious effort to washing her hands more often and keeping a social distance outside of work.

“We have to stay healthy to keep our customers healthy,” Clausen said.

Sumpter Pharmacy

Leslie Herron, the owner and head pharmacist of Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel, doesn’t plan on any interruption of business due to COVID-19. Sumpter Pharmacy has different options to help during this pandemic.

“Healthcare is not optional. We need to be there and we’re committed to our patients. For us, it’s business as usual,” Herron said.

There are certain items that people are currently buying, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number one most requested item is, hand sanitizer. There is no hand sanitizer to be bought from any supplier in this country,” Herron said.

Other items that are being purchased include alcohol, over-the-counter cough and cold medicine and immune boosters.

“We encourage vitamins and immune boosts. I’ll have extra immune boost products on hand,” Herron added.

Herron mentioned that a lot of people have been wanting to create a little stockpile of their medicines.

She said people are concerned there will be a slowdown of production within the manufacturing industry. People also want to have their medications, if they can’t get out.

“The problem has been, some medicines are so expensive, they have to pay out of pocket for an extra refill,” Herron said. “So, it’s been cost-prohibitive, but now that Trump has declared a state of emergency, that opened up some resources. The pharmacy benefit managers are allowing us to have an override for people wanting their prescriptions filled early.”

At Sumpter Pharmacy they restock daily. They order every night for delivery the next morning. Friday is the only exception where orders arrive on Monday.

To help limit the COVID-19 exposure, Herron wants people to know they can take advantage of their drive-thru. Sumpter Pharmacy also offers delivery to Adel and surrounding areas.

“On Tuesdays and Fridays, we go to Redfield. We go to De Soto regularly. Delivery is free,” Herron said.

At Sumpter Pharmacy, they are stressing handwashing and good hygiene.

Herron said, “Simple hand washing. It’s the number one most effective way to prevent spreading the flu, which is a virus just like this.”

They will try to have patients adhere to the six feet away guideline and they will sanitize counters between customers. Other touch points like the cash register and drive thru pad that people sign on, will also be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

Herron said, “I’ve just installed an air filtration system that will kill germs including viruses.”

Aside from the additional foot traffic from people looking for items, there’s also been a lot of conversation, discussion, and questions.

“People come to a pharmacy to ask questions. We’re very approachable,” Herron said. “You don’t go to a doctor every time you have a question. If you don’t want to expose yourself in your doctor’s office, Sumpter Pharmacy can have you treated by a physician for certain conditions.”

The conditions are as follows: urinary tract infection, anemia, erectile dysfunction, and contraceptive needs.

“At Sumpter, we are all locals, so the community means a lot and we would do this normally, but certainly we will keep a heightened ear for community needs, like a food drive, as stuff moves forward,” Herron said.