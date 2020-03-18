At CenturyLink, we know our customers are counting on us to keep our network running so our children can continue to learn, and the world’s businesses can continue to run efficiently. We stand ready, willing and able to meet our customers’ near-term and long-term needs and are prepared to ensure traffic flows smoothly across our network, regardless of increased demand. We recognize that high-speed internet service plays a crucial role in the everyday lives of our customers. In light of COVID-19:

We are suspending our data usage limits. We will waive late fees. We will not terminate a residential or small business customer’s service for the next 60 days due to financial circumstances associated with COVID-19.

We have also committed to the FCC’s ‘Keep Americans Connected Pledge’ outlining these actions. More information here: http://news.centurylink.com/fccpledge

To keep our customers and the general public informed regarding the latest information surrounding what CenturyLink is doing, we have activated a website. Click here to learn more: http://news.centurylink.com/covid-19