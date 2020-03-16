Mindy Royster, a Boone County Hospital house supervisor and walk-in clinic provider, has been named one of the 100 Great Iowa Nurses of 2020.

The award recognized nurses that have made meaningful, lasting contributions to their patients, colleagues and the nursing profession, and are viewed as mentors to other nursing professionals.

Royster “exemplefies all the principles on which the 100 Great Iowa Nurses Celebration was founded,” a release from Boone County Hospital said.

Royster will be recognized at the 100 Great Iowa Nurses Celebration 2020 on Sunday, May 3.