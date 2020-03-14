The recent quarantine of Italy may have raised red flags locally — the Burlington/West Burlington area has a number of Italian-owned or -financed companies in operation — but fears of a pandemic arriving on the backs of Roman engineers are unfounded.

Borghi USA, COBO USA and Alfa Gomma America are all in operation in the Burlington/West Burlington area and have some degree of interaction with Italy in the form of personnel traveling to and fro.

CNH America — Case New Holland — is owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, an Italian-American holding company.

Personnel traffic between the two countries is negligible for CNH, and also COBO.

"There are no employees from Italy in Burlington, so we are safe and sound," COBO operations manager Danielle Ferrari told The Hawk Eye Friday.

Borghi plant manager Francesco Cremonini also spoke with The Hawk Eye on Friday: Have you had any reported cases of coronavirus at your local facility?

"No, and not in the plant in Italy, so that's good," Cremonini said. "For the documents I see, the level of virus in Iowa is still very, very low."

Are you testing your incoming employees when they arrive in the U.S. or when they arrive in Burlington?

"We have no employees coming into the U.S. from Italy. The only one who's actually going back and forth is me, but I came back from Italy three weeks ago," he said, then laughed. "As of now, I'm still good."

He said the company tests only symptomatic people.

Are you invoking any lockdown or other mass prevention procedures?

"No," Cremonini continued. "I am lucky enough that I'm experiencing the situation in Italy, and so I can give people working at Borghi USA an idea of what is going on."

Cremonini said he had a conference call with Italy last Monday and asked them to begin some procedures here in Iowa.

"Those steps would include limiting person-to-person interactions, using hand sanitizer, washing hands and so on," he said.

Cremonini advocates what he calls "social distancing."

"You can't force people to doing anything; the best thing you can do is make them aware of good practices to prevent the spread," he said. "If you create good practice at work — having people keep three or four feet away from each other, not shaking hands, not having body contact with each other — you need also to tell them that, if they're willing, they need to practice some social distancing when they go to the grocery store."

He said if people practice that at work, they're more likely to be aware in the line at the cash register, at a bar, at any public place where they are in a very close space with each other.

He said no Borghi personnel in Italy are infected as of Friday.

"We're lucky enough we don't have any cases yet," Cremonini said. "I don't how long we will be so lucky."

Are you worried?

"Let me put it this way: I'm not worried for myself because what we know so far is, for a relatively young person in good health, it is not as bad as the flu," the 43-year-old Cremonini said. "I'm very worried that this virus has an effect on older people. It's not so much about how many people will die with the coronavirus — and here's the key word, 'with.' Most people don't don't die because of the coronavirus; most die 'with' coronavirus-created complications."

Cremonini said we are living in a time of limited freedom because of coronavirus.

"This is a new experience — my generation did not experience the war," he said. "It's not like China. Here, you can go to work, you can go to the grocery store, but non-essential movement is basically not allowed."

Cremonini's advice for southeast Iowans?

"Try not to have too much interaction with people until this is over, or until they find a vaccine or a cure."

The experts are working on that right now.

One receptionist at a local Italian company summed up the coronavirus jitters perfectly when asked, "Is this stressful?"

"I have this giant bottle of hand sanitizer right next to me," she said with a laugh.

Alfa Gomma did not respond to an interview request.