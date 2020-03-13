Alice Hoyt Veen, CG, will be the Genealogy Plus guest speaker this month. She will present this month’s program “Tools of the Trade: Timelines, Templates and More!” on Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Ames Public Library, located at 515 Douglas Ave. Genealogy Plus is free and open to the public.

Basic computer word-processing and pencil-to-paper templates can help you organize, analyze and understand genealogical research. These simple tools and techniques are powerful and effective, yet easy to master.

Hoyt Veen is a board-certified genealogist, professional researcher and educator whose specialties include Midwestern and territorial research, land and military records. She serves as a trustee for the BCG Education Fund, an independent non-profit charitable trust, advancing the educational aims of the Board for Certification of Genealogists by funding learning programs consistent with genealogical standards.