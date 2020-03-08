As Brennan Swafford stood on the center of the mat Saturday night at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas, both arms in the air, an index finger on each hand pointing skyward, a wave of emotions overtook him.

The chase was finally over, after 15 plus years of hard, grueling work, pushing his body and his mind to the limit and beyond.

Brennan Swafford is a national champion.

The Mediapolis High School graduate and Graceland University sophomore secured his spot in history and realized his dream with a 4-1 win over to-ranked and top seed Justin George of Reinhardt (Georgia) in the 165-pound national championship match at the NAIA Wrestling Championships.

Given all that he has been through and the long and winding road it took to get there, Swafford was almost at a loss for words.

The best description may be pure euphoria.

"It’s such a rush. It doesn’t even seem real," Swafford said. "It’s really indescribable. All the hard work I’ve put into the sport finally came to the pinnacle. Yet at the same time it almost doesn’t feel real. It’s almost like I’m living a strange dream. It’s finally settled in that all my hard work finally paid off."

Swafford, who finishes with a 29-4 record, found himself in a 1-0 hole against George heading into the third period.

Swafford never panicked. He knew he had the ability to win.

"I got called for locked hands in the first period, so he was up, 1-0," Swafford said. "I rode him out for two minutes in the second period, then I chose down and got away."

As with many title matches, it came down to who had the best finishing shot. It turned out to be Swafford.

"It was kind of a scramble," Swafford said. "I shot in on a single-leg and try to shove him out of bounds. I got in a front headlock position and when he came on top of me I said, ’Aha’ and I went for it. I grabbed his leg and and got him down. I knew there was no way that guy was going to take me down. I let him up and he took one shot and that as it."

Swafford advanced to the final with a 10-7 win over Grand View’s Giovanni Bonilla in the semifinals. Swafford said that match was more difficult tha the finals match.

"Eve though I was 3-0 against (Bonilla), he is one of those guys that you have to be really careful with. He is super tough on his feet. He does a lot of the same stuff I like to do.

"Even though I was down, 5-2, I knew what to do. I put him in a cradle and put points on the board. That got my momentum going and I was able to take him down again. I’m the kind of wrestler that if I get my momentum going, there isn’t anybody who can beat me."

Swafford, who placed seventh to earn All-America honors last year as a freshman, put in an offseason of hard work to not only get back to the national tournament, but get to the top of the podium.

Swafford said watching former Mediapolis teammate Drew Foster win the 184-pound NCAA Division I national championship last year for the University of Northern Iowa was all the motivation he needed to win his own national champioship this year.

"Drew Foster is a huge inspiration to me," Swafford said. "Watching him win that national title last year made me feel like, ’Hey, I can do this, too.’ I can’t say enough about how much Foster inspired me."

Swafford, who said he at a Subway sandwich and took a nap between his semifinal and finals matches, was enjoying a steak dinner afterwards with his family — girlfriend Madison Mashek, father, Mark, mother, Jacina, uncle, Brian and brothers Josh, Justin and Shea. He said he will get to work in a few weeks to get even better and get ready to defend his title.

But for now, he is relishing every second of seeing his years of hard work pay off with a national championship.

"I want to take some time to let my body heal, just relax and eat a lot of food," Swafford said. "Then I will sit down and see what I did and how I got here and do it again, this time even more dominantly."