Urban residents in Des Moines County will see an increase in taxes, but a decrease on the property tax levy beginning July 1.

According to the county’s budget numbers, the county will collect about $400,000 more than it did last year, much less than the 5% increase in valuation it saw this year.

“We want to keep the levy rates even from year to year,” supervisor Tom Broeker said.

The county supervisors on Tuesday approved maximum Fiscal Year 2021 levy rates of $7.04 per $1,000 valuation — down 25 cents from this year’s rate of $7.29 — for urban residents and $10.99 per $1,000 valuation — down 12 cents from the current levy of $11.11 — for rural residents.

In FY 2020, the supervisors levied just below $7.4 million on the General Service Levy. The supervisors plan to levy just shy of $7 million in FY 2021. This is a decrease of 7%.

In contrast, the Rural Services Levy increased from $2.4 million to $2.7 million, an 11% increase.

While this is a significant change, it does not turn into savings as these rates are only a part of the total tax levy.

The county had to increase its spending on mental health and is levying an extra $700,000 in taxes to fund it.

Broeker said last year the supervisors funded more capital improvement projects than they ordinarily would have, specifically to lessen the blow of the Mental Health Disability Services Levy.

County employee wage increases

A portion of the increase also goes to salary increases. Many county employees are represented by unions. Employees who are not represented by unions received a 2% raise. Elected officials and their deputies, whose salaries are tied into the elected official under which they serve, increase by 3%.

Clerical, janitorial and sheriff’s deputies, who are represented by Communication Workers of America Local 7176, also received raises. Per the contracts, clerical and janitorial staff will receive a 2% raise and sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers will receive 3% raises.

Public Health and Secondary Roads employees, who are represented by American Federal State County and Municipal Employees Local 2205, received a 2% raise in accordance with their contracts, which were signed earlier this year.

While employee wages increased, their out-of-pocket costs also increased.

Broeker said workers will pay an extra 1% in healthcare costs. However, the county will not have an increase in the plan cost, resulting in savings of 1%.

Rural services

The change in Rural Services largely is due to the change in the county emergency communications service, DesCom, from the General Fund to the Rural Services Levy. The supervisors did this last year after they had published the tax levy and could not increase the taxes. As a result, the cost was paid out of the ending fund balance of the the Rural Services Levy.

In FY 2021 the cost of DesCom will be entirely on the Rural Tax Levy.

While the maximum property tax levy has been approved, the county still may decrease the tax levy.

The budget hearing has been set for 9 a.m. March 17. For those who cannot attend in person, comments can be submitted to the county auditor’s office at Des Moines County Auditor, PO Box 784, Burlington, IA 52601.