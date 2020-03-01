DES MOINES — A major equipment manufacturer with operations in Iowa sees signs the agricultural economy is steadying, though it doesn't expect farmers to start buying more tractors, combines and sprayers this year.

U.S. trade deals with Canada, Mexico and China are "important first steps” to boost farmers’ confidence, a Deere & Co. executive said Friday on a call with investors.

The Moline, Illinois-based company reported net income of $517 million for the quarter that ended Feb. 2, an increase of about $20 million from the same period a year ago. The news pleased investors, who sent Deere’s stock up about 7% by the end of Friday.

At the same time, Kinze Manufacturing, a major farm implement maker in Williamsburg, says its market is beginning to improve. And Pella-based Vermeer Corp., which makes heavy equipment for agriculture, mining and construction, says sales remain strong.

The news is a flicker of hope against the backdrop of drags on Iowa’s economy since the Great Recession. Manufacturing jobs have never fully recovered from the economic downturn.

About 7,000 more Iowans are processing hams and other non-durable goods than before the recession, but about 11,000 fewer workers are making tractors, bulldozers and other durable goods. Non-durable goods jobs typically pay lower wages and offer fewer benefits than durable goods manufacturing jobs.

“Our economy continues to limp along,” said Iowa State University economist David Swenson, pointing out that the state is growing in finance, insurance and health care. But he said the lingering agricultural downturn that began five years ago is contributing to heavy manufacturing's sluggish recovery.

Other headwinds: automation, slowing economies in other countries, and the trade war, which Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said shook leaders' confidence. Goss surveys manufacturers and bank CEOs in the Midwest every month.

Still, as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement takes effect, business leaders in the region are more optimistic about 2020 than they were at this time last year about 2019, Goss said. They also saw the signing of Phase One of a trade deal with China in a positive light.

Iowa State University economist Chad Hart said farmers are now waiting for exports to increase. When commodity prices for soybeans and corn improve, they’ll start looking at a new tractor, he said.

He cautioned, however, that the uptick may take a while

"Incomes have stabilized," he said. "But that's because of government supports, and farmers have been told that will shrink this year."

The Trump administration sent $28 billion in assistance in two waves in 2018 and 2019, helping farmers survive the trade wars. Farmers snagged $9 billion. Experts say they will receive another $14.5 billion from the 2019 assistance, which is still being distributed.

"They're not going to leverage their future, go out and buy that big piece of equipment, until they know they have the income to cover that expense," Hart said.

Still, Kinze Manufacturing's Susanne Veatch said the company is starting to see some recovery in the agricultural sector.

The company is hiring again after farm equipment sales tumbled mid-decade along with corn and soybeans prices, although the workforce remains far short of the nearly 1,000 people the family-owned business employed in 2013.

"We're starting to see some return to the market, but how quickly that will come, I don't know," said Veatch, whose father founded the business in 1965.

Vermeer President Jason Andringa said his business has not run into the same problems as Deere and another heavy equipment giant, Caterpillar Inc.

Vermeer is selling more products this winter than it did last year, and the manufacturer's revenue has increased every year since 2016.

The biggest driver? Utility installation equipment: concrete cutters, horizontal drills, pile drivers. Governments continue to build out underground infrastructure like fiber-optic cable, electrical lines, water lines and sewer lines.

“We would love to think that will continue forever,” Andringa said. “We know historically it won’t. But for now, we’re benefiting.”

Deere, which laid off 275 eastern Iowa factory workers in the past four months, remains cautious. The company announced in November it expected fewer agriculture and construction equipment sales this year. It did not adjust those expectations Friday.

Companies like Deere and Caterpillar have interests that extend far beyond the United States, Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem said. Slowing economies in areas like Europe hold the companies back.

“Global slowdown means less big construction, less infrastructure construction, less demand for mined products and less demand for forested products — and all of that will slow demand for heavy equipment,” Orazem said.

He said slowdowns in heavy machinery can lead to layoffs because the machines are expensive, sometimes more than $1 million. Companies want to build the products and flip them fast.

Like Deere, Caterpillar executives expect a decrease in sales in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East this year.

Mark Grywacheski, an investment adviser at Quad Cities Investment Group in Davenport, said the trade wars continue to play a role, hurting manufacturers in two ways. The disputes concerned executives all over the world, who became less likely to shop for a multi-million-dollar earth-mover.

At the same time, tariffs cost companies like Deere more for steel and aluminum.

“Tariffs don’t inherently get passed on to consumers,” Grywacheski said. “Due to competition and price sensitivity in the marketplace, much of those increasing costs are absorbed by the manufacturer. John Deere is no exception.”

Business leaders also are now monitoring China to track a different kind of threat.

“Now you’ve got the coronavirus,” said Goss, the Creighton University economist. “That puts a little caution in you.”

China has the world's second-largest economy, trailing only the U.S. Worker absences, travel restrictions and potential disease-related trade limitations could lead to hiccups in supply chains and general business slowdowns across the globe.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Register. Contact him at tjett@registermedia.com.