WEST BURLINGTON — Sheena Abbott was named Employee of the Month at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. She is a Rehabilitation Services manager.

Abbott, who also is the athletic trainer for Southeastern Community College, invited three SCC student athletes to Thanksgiving dinner at her home. Coming from New Zealand, Haiti and South Africa, they had no place to spend the holiday. Abbott and her family provided a great meal for her guests and an afternoon of relaxation and family time.

“Welcoming these young men into her home is a shining example of living Great River Health’s credo and being committed to those we serve,” said Jeffrey Taeger, director, Rehabilitation Services.

•••

Carl A. Nelson and Co., a 107-year-old design-build, construction management and general contracting firm based in Burlington, has added two new faces and promoted a third in its business office.

Debbie Rokosz, who began with the company in 2002, has taken over the role of accounts receivable/accounts payable specialist. Rokosz previously was the accounts payable specialist and before that was a project manager assistant for 16 years.

Rokosz succeeds 30-year employee Lisa Wilson, who retired in January.

Taking over from Rokosz as accounts payable specialist is Angela Walker, whose previous experience includes at Allied Starch and Chemical Group in Keokuk; and Employee Benefits Systems and Data Source Appraisers in Burlington. She also worked 12 years with her husband in their family business, Whitey’s Bar and Billiards in Burlington.

Also new to Carl A. Nelson is receptionist Lindzie Payne. Payne previously worked as a legal assistant at Cray Law Firm in Burlington. Payne will answer greet visitors and callers, and be responsible for general office management tasks.