DeShon Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held an Awards Ceremony for local students on February 21st at the Eastern Star Home. Pictured with the students are Chaplain Briana Johnson (left), Vice-Regent Melissa Franks (right) and State Regent Marsha Hucke (center).

Students honored included:

Ogden High School DAR Good Citizen and NW District Winner Emma

American History Essay Winners Laynie and Colby

Junior American Citizen Community Service Contest Winners Bethany and Savannah and Art Contest Winners Neveah, Keira & Maleigha.