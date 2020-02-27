For the longest time, 16-year-old Futures Alternative School Junior Michael Rice felt like he was taking the wrong path in life.

Plagued by negative and destructive decisions, drug use and a downward mental health spiral, the young man was convinced he was not meant to live.

Rice, alongside his fellow students Morgan Maxson, Quentin Block, Kyler Zanoni, Jamie Eakes, was faced with the task of a community learning project as part of the Teen Outreach Program. After brainstorming, they came to the decision that they want to give back.

Many ideas circulated through their minds, but they knew they wanted to do something that would help alleviate the stress of those who share similar issues to them.

It was brought to their attention that children in the foster care system are supported by their adoptive families, but what about after they turn 18 and graduate?

According to an article on family.findlaw.com, “When children age out of foster care, they become ineligible to receive state assistance with housing, food and medical care under the foster care system.”

The notion of being in a comfortable living environment until aging out of foster care and moving out with nothing of their own broke Rice and his fellow students’ hearts.

That inspired the team to focus their efforts on giving to those exiting foster care by working in conjunction with an organization called Achieving Maximum Potential (AMP).

AMP is a youth-driven, statewide group that seeks to unleash the full potential for personal growth among foster and adoptive children in Iowa.

One of AMP’s initiatives toward assisting foster care children aging out of the system is their “Suitcases For Success,” where last year in Story County they received a $2,500 donation from Ames 3M and were able to shop and fill 25 suitcases with basic essentials like alarm clocks, towels, assorted kitchen items, and toiletries.

“We want to give them the small essentials, get them on their feet and get them running as they transition out of foster care,” Rice said.

Hearing about this program inspired Rice to spearhead this movement by joining forces with four other students at Futures to work together toward gathering local sponsors to fund their endeavors.

Their initial idea was to have an Iowan celebrity like actor Ashton Kutcher, or Korey Taylor of the Des Moines metal band Slipknot to come and speak as part of a benefit to gather a crowd, pay admission and put the money toward their goal.

Unfortunately, neither Kutcher or Taylor got back to them, but they knew what they wanted to do.

They wanted to put on an event presented by Futures Alternative School where all proceeds are donated to AMP “Suitcases For Success” with a silent auction, snacks, a bake sale, live music and even a presentation from a speaker once they found one.

They wanted it to be “An Evening of Making Brighter Futures.”

Johnathan Stone to take the stage

Brokenhearted, but not ready to give up, looking for another speaker, Rice thought about a Christian hip-hop concert he attended at Grace Community Church back in November with an artist named Johnathan Stone from Nevada.

“When I first heard his songs, they hit me, deep in the heart,” Rice said. “His music was soul-touching when people listen to his music and find a way to never give up.”

Stone’s song, titled ‘Good enough’ about kids who don’t feel like they fit in and their parents aren’t helping to lead them down a suicidal path spoke to Rice on a personal level.

“When I first heard this song it made me cry a little,” Rice said. “I’ve had thoughts of suicides, I’ve had my down days and when I heard his song it hit me.”

So when Rice reached out to Stone and explained the details of the event, Stone said he would love to be a part of it.

“I was more than happy to do it,” Stone said. “A lot of my music shares a message with those of underprivileged youth.”

Stone said his song ‘Good enough’, the same song that brought a tear to Rice’s eye, was written about topics of bullying and teen suicide.

“The coolest thing about this event to me is that you have kids at the alternative school that get labeled the outcast, bad kids or the kids that couldn’t cut it in the public school,” Stone said. “But those same kids that get talked about that way are putting on such an awesome event.

Stone’s message in his music speaks to the at-risk youth because when he was younger, he was one of them.

At age two, Stone’s parents divorced.

“That was a super big struggle in my life,” Stone said. “It caused me to act out in school, end up in the principal’s office, there was a lot of anger built up from not having my mother around.”

Stone’s father was supporting two children including Stone and was constantly working with no time to spend with them.

“We grew with food stamps and free lunch,” Stone said. “It always felt like growing up I had to fight for what I wanted.”

Stone said that his pent up aggression and anger is to blame for his years of drug and alcohol abuse that began as a teenager and continued into adulthood and eventually led to him being in handcuffs.

It wasn’t until his wife was pregnant with their second child that he began to feel the weight of reality on his shoulders as there were complications with her pregnancy.

The commute back and forth to the hospital in Iowa City took a huge financial hit to their bank accounts. Stone said they started to fall behind in their bills and began receiving shut off notices in the mail.

“It was just a really hard time in our lives to where we were both stressing out for my wife’s health, for our baby’s health and for what we were going to do,” Stone said. “We weren’t going to have a home to live in.”

Stone said that he was in his car, on his way back from the hospital and only one radio station would come in.

“The more I listened to it, this feeling came across me and that feeling was the holy spirit.”

At-risk helping At-risk

There were many hurdles to jump when putting together such a large event, but according to Rusty Johnson, a social worker with Iowans For Adoptions, a youth social services organization in Ames, volunteered his time to help with some of the behind-the-scenes work to bring this event to fruition.

Johnson believes Rice is the right person for the job.

“Michael has been phenomenal, he has pulled a 180,” Johnson said. “With this event, he has just taken the bull by the horns.”

Johnson has a long history of involvement with social work and at-risk youth, but said he has never seen someone make such a monumental shift in a different direction. When presenting the proposal to prospective business sponsors around Boone, Rice did a majority of the speaking — not something he was initially confident in doing.

Rice with his team of students was able to gather several local businesses to sponsor the event like Holly’s, Cutting Edge, YSS, Bacon Jewelers, Dutch Oven Bakery, Cost Cutters, Bomgaars, Open Bible Church and Boone Hardware.

The businesses either donated money or items to be auctioned off during a silent auction where all proceeds will go directly to pack suitcases.

Johnson said he is very proud of everyone involved and said he can see that as the event grows, so does the confidence of each child as they see that they’re realizing that they don’t belong to the stigmas society placed upon them.

“The only condition I had for the kids was that they shot for the moon,” Johnson said. “I think they shot for Pluto.”

An Evening of making Brighter Futures

The event is scheduled for Sat. March 7 at Open Bible Church, 1224 Hancock Dr. in Boone.

Doors open at 6:30 with the event starting at 7:00 pm

Questions or concerns? Please call Rusty Johnson at (515) 233-3141.