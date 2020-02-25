Voters in Colo, McCallsburg and Zearing will go to the polls March 3 to decide whether to approve a nearly $13.3 million bond for the Colo-NESCO School District.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations include the Colo Fire Station (302 Bailey St.), the American Legion Hall in McCallsburg (80 South 4th St.), and the Dakins Community Center in Zearing (105 E Main St.).

Voters can also cast a ballot at the Story County Auditor’s Office in Nevada from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday, March 2.

The bond requires 60 percent approval to pass.

After the last bond was rejected by voters, the Colo-NESCO school board enlisted the help of

volunteers from across the district as part of a Facilities Committee. This committee toured the buildings

comprising the district’s schools and made decisions on what should be included in the bond

referendum.

“We were asked to evaluate (the facilities) and recommend improvements as needed,” said Lonnie

Flack, a graduate of Colo High School in 1972 who now lives and works in Zearing. “In my opinion it was

a good cross section of people from across the district who were free to voice their opinions.”

During meetings of the task force held in the spring and summer of 2019, members broke into smaller groups to determine the group’s list of priorities. Flack and others discovered that the smaller groups’ lists of priorities were almost identical to one another.

“We really tried to focus on the needs and well-being of students and the long-term interest of the

school district,” Flack said.

One issue the task force zeroed in on was something the Colo-NESCO school board has been discussing for

many months: the need for an update on the district’s facilities as it pertains to student accessibility.

Currently none of the district’s buildings are equipped to serve students, staff, or visitors with

disabilities. If the referendum is approved, the Colo and Zearing buildings will be renovated to allow

better access. One example mentioned during this process is that the ramps in Colo need to be updated

to comply with code.

At the same time, those in favor of the bond believe safety for all students, staff, and visitors would be

improved through addition or upgrading of the facilities. For instance, one of the issues identified by the

task force was the poor indoor air quality due to aging infrastructure so HVAC system improvements are

included on the ballot question.

During a series of presentations in all three communities during January and February, Superintendent

Jim Walker stressed that the main areas the task force and district focused on were safety and health,

accessibility, and security.

“We have a need to improve the learning environment of all of our students,” Walker said during the

McCallsburg presentation. “This is an opportunity to do that.”

For safety and health at the Zearing building (the largest category by number of improvements being

proposed) some examples include replacing the special education classroom, replacing administrative

space so that staff can more easily monitor who is entering and exiting the building(s), updating kitchen

and cafeteria facilities, and renovating the gym with new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

accessible bleachers and sound system. The most visible change would be the demolishment of the

three-story building.

At the Colo Junior High/High School building, some of the accessibility proposed projects include

reworking the ramp and renovate the upper common area, adding restrooms with ADA accessibility, and

improving ventilation and privacy in locker rooms.

As with any project using public funds, the Colo-Nesco district has explained how the improvements will

be paid, and where exactly the money will be spent. According to information given out at the public

meetings, 27 percent of the funds will be paid for by wind turbines throughout the district.

Although Walker said the bond would increase taxes if approved (just over $200 per year for a

house valued at $150,000), but that Colo-Nesco would still be the second-lowest tax rate levee in the area, behind only West Marshall, and the lowest in Story County.

“I’d like the voters to know that we spent a lot of time evaluating (the district’s) the top priorities and

keeping to things that are really needed,” Walker said. “In my opinion, it’s in the voters’ hands what they want to do and that’s how it should be.”