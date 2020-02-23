Mentors for elementary and middle school children are still needed for Boone, Ogden and Madrid. This is a great opportunity to provide support to a young person in your community and also have some fun! The volunteer would meet at the school with the student once weekly for 30 to 60 minutes through May. As a mentor you become a friend, advocate and self-esteem builder for your mentee. Please give the RSVP Volunteer Program a call at 515-433-7836 or send an e-mail to rsvp@co.boone.ia.us if you would like to volunteer.

Do you know of someone who is a full-time caretaker of a loved one age 25 or disabled? Would they love to be able to get out and have time for themselves for an hour or two a week? The RSVP Adult Caregiver Respite Program can help. It is a free service and all volunteers receive a full background check. If you or someone you know could use this service or would like to be a Respite Volunteer, please give us a call at 515-433-7836 or send an e-mail to rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

Are you a quilter? Every Tuesday and Thursday morning quilters meet in the RSVP Volunteer Program office to hand stitch pre-made quilt tops. Do you have a pieced quilt top that you would like hand quilted? If you are interested in quilting or have a quilt top to be quilted please give us a call at 515-433-7836 or send an e-mail to rsvp@co.boone.ia.us. If you have a quilt top that you would love to have made into a quilt, give us a call for details.

RSVP Volunteer Program partners with Boone County care facilities. There is an ongoing need for visitors at the nursing homes in Boone County. Visits could include one on one chats with a resident, assisting with bingo or other activities, or providing music. If you or someone you know would be interested in this kind of volunteer opportunity, please give us a call at 515-433-7836 or send an e-mail to rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

The RSVP In-Home Visitation Program is a free service that provides friendship and companionship for older and or disabled adults who are unable to get out much or are socially isolated. These individuals may just want good conversation, in-home visitation volunteers brighten their day by bringing some friendship and fun into their life. If you or someone you know would benefit from having an in-home visiting volunteer or would like to bring a little joy to someone through volunteering, please give us a call at 515-433-7836 or send an e-mail to rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.