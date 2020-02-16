Recently, local artist and stay-at-home mother, Carolyn Wallace has added a little bit more green to her pocket by selling her work online.

For years Wallace has been known by her friends and family as a very creative person, but It wasn’t until she began showcasing her work on social media that she realized she could make a profit from her art.

Wallace has been a stay-at-home mother for 25 years in Boone to her 5 kids

“Anything that has to do with craftiness stems from my kids,” Wallace said. “Things that they wanted; Halloween costumes, rooms painted, you know, I could figure it out.”

She said that none of them really had “normal” interests. Normal meaning, the things they wanted or liked wasn’t something you could go to the store and buy.

Wallace comes from a Mexican-American background, her mother from Ann Arbor Michigan and her father is originally from Chihuahua Mexico, which has had a strong influence on her artwork.

Her heritage shows in many of her paintings, especially in her acrylic native Mexican sugar skull paintings; a concept commonly associated with Dia de los Muertos: Day of the Dead.

This is just one example of her creative talent.

Aside from her work as a painter, Wallace has delved into crocheting, sewing, knitting, drawing, drip painting, brush painting and even the occasional tattoo design.

Wallace knew for a while that she’s had a knack for crafting, but it wasn’t until about six or seven years ago she started to really focus on painting.

She started giving paintings as gifts several years ago and those who received them would tell her that she was very talented.

Before she knew it, people started asking her for personal art to be made for them, their friends and family, not as gifts, but they would purchase the work from her.

“People would come to me and say, ‘could you do this for me?’,” Wallace said. “I would look at it and think, well I could give it a whirl.”

Time goes by, Wallace would be hired to do little jobs here and there and she would start to branch out her work into different methods of painting, for example, one of her new favorites: paint pouring onto canvas.

“I was actually looking on Youtube for different types of painting and I saw it [paint pouring] and thought that looks really cool, I’m going to give this a try. I did and really enjoyed it.”

“For me, it was like the cloud game you played when you were a kid where you look at the clouds and try to decide what they look like,” said Wallace. “I would see something in the pour and add to it from there.”

Wallace noted that this type of work is what really took off. She began posting her artwork on Facebook pages with members from around the United States and they got a lot of attention.

Because of her posts on paint pouring groups on Facebook, Wallace’s exposure landed her a few gigs for clients in Canada, Connecticut, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and Florida.

She’s been busy enough to do 50 paintings in the last nine months and has sold 30 of them already.

The largest painting she’s sent to date, being 24 by 30 inches, she sent to Connecticut.

Wallace says that there isn’t a motivation to her paintings, she says that when she sees something she almost just has to put it on canvas, or she will keep thinking about it until she does it.

Wallace says a dream of hers is to one day have a studio to display her work and just get hired out to do painting jobs, but in the meantime, she’s okay with working from home that she considers a gallery itself.

If you’re interested in hiring Carolyn Wallace for personal painting, or just want to see more of her work, reach out to her on Facebook on her artwork page titled, “Carolyn’s Creations paintings”