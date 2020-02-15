For the first time in more than a decade, a vehicle has — unintentionally — driven across Cascade Bridge.

Police say a Jeep Grand Cheroke broke through barriers on the 123-year-old bridge's north side late Friday. The Jeep made it across the structure but stopped before reaching barriers on the south side.

According to Burlington Police Sgt. Chad Zahn, the Jeep was accidentally driven through the barricades and across the bridge.

The driver of the vehicle, who did not wish to give his name, returned to the scene Saturday and spoke with officers before the Jeep was towed away. The driver said the Jeep's break cables failed, causing him to drive through the bridge barriers.

While the incident is considered an accident, it remains under investigation.

"Criminal charges could be filed," Zahn said.

City workers were at the scene installing temporary barriers, which will remain up through the holiday weekend before a more permanent solution can be addressed Tuesday.

The city closed the bridge to vehicle traffic in 2008 after a study found it to be unsafe. It was opened to foot and bicycle traffic in 2010. The city council has looked into replacing or rehabbing the bridge since 2012, but no solution has come to fruition. It was closed to all traffic this past April.

The council since hired Impact 7G, an environmental and cultural impact firm, to work with the city to complete requirements needed to remove the bridge from the National Register of Historic Places. A local group called Friends of Cascade also formed to examine ways to solve the bridge conundrum.

Impact 7G has issued a survey to help it determine how the residents of Burlington feel about Cascade Bridge and what they want to see done with the aging piece of infrastructure.

The survey can be found online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BQH3CXQ.