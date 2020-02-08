Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Feb 8, 2020 at 12:01 AM


CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.


A * preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors.”


Adel


Joseph Sloss - Bachelor of Arts, Accounting; Finance: Financial Management


Dallas Center


Jake Koethe - Bachelor of Arts, Marketing: Sales Management


Earlham


Andrew Algreen - Bachelor of Arts, Supply Chain Management


Daniel Schmidt - Bachelor of Arts, Physical Education


Granger


Maci Masching - Bachelor of Arts, Psychology


Perry


Hannah Tiffany - Master of Arts, Speech-Language Pathology


Waukee


Noah Baumeister - Bachelor of Arts, Psychology


Ian Dubbs - Bachelor of Arts, Social Work


*Nathan Johnson - Bachelor of Arts, Computer Science


*Dylan Miller - Bachelor of Arts, Math: Statistics/Actuarial Sci


*Mara Puente - Bachelor of Arts, Family Services