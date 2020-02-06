Thursday, Feb. 6

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Storytime on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature football.

Harry Potter Book Night, a special after hours event, will be occurring at Ericson Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 6 from *6 - 8 p.m. All ages are invited to celebrate J. K. Rowling’s wonderful novels and to take part in a Triwizard Tournament with enchanting games and magical experiments. A live book reading and photo ops will also be available. Participants are urged to come representing their favorite house as costumes are encouraged. *NOTE: The library will only be open for this event and no computers or checkouts will be available.

Boone Co. Pheasants Forever Annual Banquet

Thursday, Feb. 6, Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 1900 Lakewood Drive, Boone, Iowa 50036

Come enjoy the chance to win a wide selection of hunting gear, guns, art, decor and more in raffles, silent and live auction. Doors open at 5pm, dinner at 6:30pm followed by live auction. Single ticket + annual PF membership $55. Spouse ticket $20. “Ringneck” Youth 17 and under ticket + annual PF membership $20.

Free Zumbini Demo Class - Boone

Thursday, Feb. 6, 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Carol Renae Dance Studio, 808 7th St. Boone, IA 50036

Move and groove on over to a free demo class of Zumbini! Enjoy a 45 minute class with your 0-4-year-old and bond through music and movement. Class is held at Carol Renae Dance Studio in Boone. Be sure to reserve your spot through the Zumbini website.

Bingo Night at BVB

Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Boone Valley Brewing Co.

816 7th St, Boone, IA 50036

Join Boone Valley Brewing Co. for a night of fun and beers. Be the first to yell BINGO and win a prize! You are free to come and go and there is no fee to play. BVB just asks that you bring a donation for the local food bank.

Friday, Feb. 7

Ericson Public Library offers Infant Storytime for infants to age 2 on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department. Mr. Z will offer board book reading, songs, and movement to encourage the early love of reading in little ones.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Mike Sawyer Memorial Youth Ice Fishing Derby

Saturday, Feb. 8, 8:30 – 11:30am

Lodge by the Lake, Don Williams Recreation Area

The Boone County Conservation Board invites youth under the age of 16 to participate in a fun-filled, free, morning of ice fishing.

Grounds for Change (Community & Government)

Saturday, Feb. 8, 9:00 – 11:00am

The Livery Deli, 806 7th St, Boone

Municipal Broadband and other civic projects.

Ericson Public Library invites infants to age 5 children to Saturday Storytime on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Candy. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature hearts and Valentine’s Day.

Writers of all genres, experience, and ages are welcome to attend Writers Workshop at Ericson Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 - 11 a.m. Critique the work of other people, offer suggestions, and brainstorm writing ideas. This program will be held in the second floor Meeting Room.

Pancake Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mount Olive Lodge #79 AF & AM

527 Marshall St., Boone, IA 50036

Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, milk coffee and juice. All you can eat 5.00! Kids 5-10 2.50! Under 5 free!

Monday, Feb. 10

Human Services Council Meeting

Monday, Feb. 10, 12:00 – 1:00pm

ISU Extension Office, 1327 SE Marshall, Boone

Human Services council meeting every second Monday from 12-1pm at the ISU Extension office

Planning & Zoning Commission

Monday, Feb. 10, 5:15 – 5:45pm

City Hall

Conservation Board Meeting

Monday, Feb. 10, 6:00 – 7:00pm

Airport Commission Meeting

Monday, Feb. 10, 7:00 – 8:00pm

Airport

Park Board Meeting

Monday, Feb. 10, 7:00 – 8:00pm

Park Office

Teens 3D Printing Class

Monday, Feb. 10, 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Children’s Department

Learn to code, design, and create your own 3D object and view it using virtual reality, then come back and watch your object being printed! Limited to (12) 6th-12th graders, and *registration is required.

Little Makers

Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Children’s Department

Program for K-2nd graders focusing on a story, fun experiments, and popular topics! Join Candy for “Suck it Up!” a program about capillary action. *PLEASE NOTE WE MEET 2ND & 4TH MONDAYS.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Free Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 8:00am – 12:00pm

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone

The Free Blood Pressure Checks that have been offered in the past on Fridays in the Specialty Clinic at Boone County Hospital have been switched to Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Stop by on Tuesday mornings to have your blood pressure checked.

Car Seat Safety Check

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4:00 – 8:00pm

Boone County Hospital

Call 433-8196. Leave your name and phone number.

Salvation Army SHOUT! Music School

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 5:30 – 6:30pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Women Marketing Grain

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:00 – 9:00pm

Key Coop, 1128 PInder Ave, Boone

Knit Night

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:00 – 7:00pm

Ericson Public Library, 702 Greene St, Boone

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night at 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday evening for knitters, crocheters, and needlecrafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on and to help others. Never knitted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles to get started. This program meets in the Fireplace Room on the first floor, and feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

Teens Code Club

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4p.m. to 5p.m.

Ericson Public Library Children’s Department

Open to ALL teens wanting to learn how to make websites, video games, apps, and animations! No registration is required. We have 15 Chromebooks, but if you have one, please bring it.

REAL ID Program

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Meeting Room

Learn what documents you will need to get a star on your license prior to October 1, 2020 in order to fly or to enter federal facilities requiring ID.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ericson Public Library Children’s Department

Story Jamming is an evening storytime for infants to age 5 that includes stories, music, dancing, and sensory exploration! A craft is included, too!

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8:30am – 4:30pm

Utility Committee Meeting

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 4:00 – 5:00pm

Salvation Army Youth Supper Club

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5:00 – 5:30pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Salvation Army Youth Character Building

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 – 6:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Storytime for All Ages

Wednesday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Ericson Public Library Children’s Department

Thursday, Feb. 13

N.A.R.V.R.E. Meeting

Thursday, Feb. 13, 11:30am – 12:30pm

Boone Pizza Ranch, 1703 S. Story Street

National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc. Contact 515-709-0080 with questions.