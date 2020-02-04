Monday’s caucuses drew out much longer than anticipated causing a delay in the Iowa Democratic Party releasing results. As of mid-day Tuesday no results had been released.

In an email Tuesday morning, officials with the Iowa Democrats said a coding issue with the reporting system in an app resulting in only partial results being reported from some sites.

“As precinct caucus results started coming in, the IDP ran them through an accuracy and quality check,” the statement read. “It became clear that there were inconsistencies with the reports. The underlying cause of these inconsistencies was not immediately clear, and required investigation, which took time.

“As this investigation unfolded, IDP staff activated pre-planned backup measures and entered data manually. This took longer than expected.”

The coding issue was identified and fixed. The problem did not affect precinct chair’s ability to report results accurately, the statement read.”

Paper documentation has verified data recorded in the app is “valid and accurate,” and precinct level results were still be reported to the IDP Tuesday morning, according to the statement.

The party said it hoped to release final caucus results later Tuesday.