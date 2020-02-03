The Republican caucus locations for Dallas County are listed below.
The caucuses start promptly at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Attendees are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 p.m.
Attendees are also asked to bring their voter ID.
PLEASE NOTE: There has been a last minute change for the Clive 5 and 6 locations. They will now meet at the Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2180 NW 142nd St., Clive, IA (church behind Heartland Presbyterian just off 142nd & Hickman Rd).
Dallas County Republicans Caucus Locations
Precinct
Location
Address
Number of Delegates
Adams
Peace Lutheran Church
34128 L Ave. Adel
7
Adel 1
ADM High School Library
801 Nile Kinnick Drive, Adel
6
Adel 2
ADM High School Library
801 Nile Kinnick Drive, Adel
12
Beaver-Des Moines
Woodward Middle School Auditorium
306 W 3rd Street, Woodward
7
Clive 5
Faith Lutheran Church
2180 NW 142nd St, Clive
11
Clive 6
Faith Lutheran Church
2180 NW 142nd St, Clive
15
Colfax-Adel
Country Lane Lodge
29300 Prospect Circle, Adel
7
De Soto
Van Meter High School Commons Area—East Dining Hall
520 1st Ave, Van Meter
3
Lincoln-Linn-Washington
Washington Township Consolidated School
2298 210th St, Minburn
5
Perry 1
Perry Library
1101 Willis Ave, Perry
4
Perry 2
Perry Library
1101 Willis Ave, Perry
4
Perry 4
Perry Library
1101 Willis Ave, Perry
4
Spring Valley-Dallas
Perry Library
1101 Willis Ave, Perry
3
Sugar Grove-Dallas Center
Dallas Center Memorial Hall
1502 Walnut St, Dallas Center
10
Union
Dexter Round House
707 Dallas St, Dexter
8
Urbandale 13
Walnut Hills Elementary
4240 NW 156th St, Urbandale
16
Urbandale 14
Walnut Hills Elementary
4240 NW 156th St, Urbandale
15
Urbandale 15
Walnut Hills Elementary
4240 NW 156th St, Urbandale
10
Van Meter
Van Meter School—Commons Area—East Dining Hall
520 1st Ave, Van Meter
14
Walnut-Grant-Grimes
Granger American Legion Post
520 1st Ave Granger
9
Waukee 1
Waukee Elementary
850 6th St, Waukee
11
Waukee 2
Grant Ragan
645 NE Dartmoor, Waukee
11
Waukee 3
Grant Ragan
645 NE Dartmoor, Waukee
11
Waukee 4
Grant Ragan
645 NE Dartmoor, Waukee
13
Waukee 5
Waukee Elementary
850 6th St, Waukee
12
Waukee 6
Waukee Elementary
850 6th St, Waukee
11
WDM 221
St Francis Church
7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines
13
WDM 222
Brookview Elementary School Gym
8000 E.P. True Pkwy
9
WDM 223
St Francis Church
7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines
8
WDM 224
Maple Grove Elementary
1455 98th St, West Des Moines
2
WDM 225
Maple Grove Elementary
1455 98th St, West Des Moines
10
WDM 226
St Francis Church
7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines
5
WDM 321
Westwood Baptist Church
895 S 60th St, West Des Moines
9
WDM 322
Brookview Elementary School—Commons Area
8000 E.P. True Pkwy
5