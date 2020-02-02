Seniors voted last week in a unanimous decision not to move to the Depot

It seems the seniors won’t be moving into the Burlington Depot, afterall.

The city of Burlington was set to move the Steamboat Senior Center into the depot after some work was done to the former Grier’s Diner space, but the seniors decided to remain in the center’s current location at 501 Jefferson St.

“I can see advantages to them staying where they are,” said Mayor Jon Billups

The seniors voted last week in a unanimous decision not to relocate from their current location, despite the building’s flaws.

Billups said the idea to move the seniors into the depot came from a desire to help them have a better location, something the seniors wanted. At the time, the city was attempting to reconcile the unofficial parking pass program. Moving the seniors into the depot, which has a large parking lot, would be a remedy to these problems.

However, the depot wasn’t the ideal space for the seniors. The space in Grier's would have been large enough to house only the office and kitchen for the senior center.

And, of course, people who take the train use that space to wait for the train or meet people.

With this in mind, the seniors decided the best thing was for them to stay in their current space.

Billups said selling the building was an afterthought and that it had more to do with the council’s desire to get the city out of the landlord business than a desire to make money off of selling a building. The intent of moving the seniors was to give the seniors a better place to be.

As for where to go, it is simple. If the seniors do not want to move into the Depot, they can stay where they are.

Another issue with staying in the senior center is cost. The seniors pay more than $1,000 per month for utility bills. Billups also expressed his frustration that Burlington is the only entity that provides assistance for the senior center.

“It isn’t the Burlington senior center, it's the Steamboat Senior Center,” Billups said. “People come from all over to participate in activities.”

On Monday, the city council will decide during the meeting whether to officially approve or reject work to be done at Grier’s Diner. Billups said the work will be rejected and the city will continue to work to find a tenant for the diner space.

City Manager Jim Ferneau said the city will put together a bid request for repairing the roof of the senior center. That work is estimated to cost $80,000.

The decision for the seniors not to move to the depot means the city must find a solution for the seniors parking. Billups said the city will begin working on a solution for parking.