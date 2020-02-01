Submitted to DCN

DECORAH — Luther College’s fall 2019 Dean’s List includes 682 students; 155 first-years, 140 sophomores, 152 juniors and 234 seniors. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades (A, B, C, D).


Local students include:


Tom Altier, Luther College junior of Granger


Elaina Bayse, Luther College junior of Dallas Center


Emma Forbes, Luther College first-year of Granger


Emily Frett, Luther College sophomore of Grimes


Gabriel Haupts, Luther College senior of Van Meter


Courtney McDermott, Luther College first-year of Waukee