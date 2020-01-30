Students attend CARE Fair as Democratic campaigners woo them.

An estimated 75-100 students at Southeastern Community College attended the coincident Care Fair and mock caucus Wednesday.

There were no representatives for the Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar campaigns.

Mock caucus organizer Cindy Shireman, a Criminal Justice Coordinator at SCC, said she spoke to Steyer and Klobuchar representatives in Des Moines.

"They were incredulous that we could have a mock caucus so close to the 'real' caucuses," Shireman said. "This is a bi-partisan event, but the Republican representative declined because there's no one really challenging Trump."

"Ashley," who asked declined her last name, said, "Tom Steyer people didn't show up, so I borrowed their table to do some homework."

Wyatt Carlston, 20, is a freshman in criminal justice and was helping out with the voter registration table.

"I think Biden's going to get it," he said.

Carlston is a Trump supporter.

"I base it off character, not the party," Carlston said. "Trump is less anecdotal, he's the same person I am. I don't like answering questions like a politician would — he just gives simple answers, and I like that."

Akio Mori, a Yang supporter from San Francisco, said, "We're all here from all across the country, on our own dime."

Gail Slocum, former mayor of Menlo Park, California, from 1990 to 1994, was campaigning for Pete Buttigieg.

"I came in because I'm a strong Pete supporter and this is the Superbowl of elections," Slocum said. "As a lawyer, the Constitution is important to me, and it is now at risk."

Slocum was staying with relatives in Burlington.

The SCC Jazz Ensemble provided background music as visitors strolled the vendor tables for the CARE Fair: Anthony Jameson, bass; Dr. Daniel Pappas, sax; Elizabeth Caston, vocals and percussion; Rivika Kawamura, Drums; Hailey Ramatowslis, keyboards; all are music majors at SCC.

Kayley Lobberecht, Student Success advocate, was one of several CARE organizers.

CARE is the acronym for Fair Campus Assessment Response and Evaluation; they meet with students struggling with their studies, time management and other student-oriented issues.

Lobberecht said the event came out of the CARE team.

We try to meet students on their own ground," she said.

14 organizations were represented at the CARE fest, offering services ranging from family planning, reproductive health, drug and alcohol help to child care and legal assistance.

Lobberecht said she was surprised the mock caucus was holding forth, as the CARE crew was unaware of it.

"There's the mock caucus and then there's our event," she said. "But it worked out. This is the first time we've done this."

A mock caucus organizer later stated that the caucus has been scheduled since last fall.

At 1 p.m. the caucusers assembled in the Little Theater and caucus organizer Sandy Dockendorff, a previous state rules chair for the Iowa Democratic Party, explained the basics of caucusing, including the need to be registered to vote with the party of your choice.

Democrats can't caucus with Republicans and vice-versa.

She pointed out SCC is a satellite caucus, a Democratic party effort to make caucuses more open to those who can't get out to the physical locations — those who live or work in nursing homes, hospitals, and so on.

The satellite enrollment deadline has passed for the Feb. 3 caucuses in Iowa.

Dockendorff held up the Democratic caucus guide, which is 38 pages long. She said a lot of changes came from the frustrations in 2016.

"You must arrive no later than 7 p.m.," she said. "And the last person in line at 7 has to be allowed to register."

32 people stayed to participate after a handful left to attend classes. As Dockendorff explained the math involved in calculating how many people equal how many delegates, many of the attendees stared with stunned looks on their faces.

The process, and the math involved in determining which candidates get how many delegates at the upcoming district caucuses in March, is best left as a long story made short: Yang, Sanders, Warren, Biden and Buttigieg had representatives on the first alignment, but only Yang, Sanders and Biden were left after the Warren and Buttigieg people realigned with Yang and Biden.

The result was two delegates for each of those three candidates.

The Republican and Democratic caucuses will be held Monday, Feb. 3. Consult last Sunday's The Hawk Eye for a list of precinct voting places.