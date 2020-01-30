The 2019 lowa Junior Duck Stamp Contest winners will be on display from February 1 to 28 at the Ericson Public Library in Boone, lowa.

First place and honorable mentions are on display on the ground floor of the library.

Visit the library to see some amazing artwork from students in grades K 12. The exhibit includes 36 pieces of artwork of lowa’s first, second, and third place winners. Olivia Payne, a 14-year-old from Knoxville, was the 2019 lowa Best of Show winner. Olivia’s entry was a ruddy duck done in colored pencils. Her original artwork was sent to Washington, D.C. to participate in the national contest and is now traveling the United States as part of the state best of show winners.

The Junior Duck Stamp Contest is modeled after the Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly known as the “Duck Stamp”. The Junior Duck Stamp competition is held annually and all students in grades K-12 may participate in the contest. The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program is designed to teach students about waterfowl conservation and wetlands habitat through art and science-based curriculum.

Entries for the 2020 contest must be postmarked by March 15, 2020. Please check the Junior Duck Stamp website for instructions on mailing entries. For more information about the contest, contact Alyssa Lų at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge at (712)388-4820 or go to the website: www.fws.gov/duckstamps,