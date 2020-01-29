After five months of trailing fellow Democrats in the monthly Iowa State University/Civiqs polls, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ rise to the top of the January polls — leading the field with 24 percent favorability — came at the right time, with six days until Caucus Night.

Polling data from the Jan. 23-27 poll show Sen. Elizabeth Warren in second with 19 percent, followed by former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 17 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden with 15 percent, of the 655 likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed.

The poll, released Wednesday, operates at a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percent.

Pollster and ISU political scientist Dave Peterson attributes Sanders crunch-time Caucus rise to the stability of his voter base, and ability to collect voters from suspended campaigns as well as top-tier campaigns.

“The Sanders voters will turn out and they will turn out in droves for him,” said Peterson. “When we re-interview these respondents, the ones that have picked Bernie, are staying with him and not a lot of other candidate have that voter stability.”

The poll interviews a majority of survey respondents each month to understand how voter preferences change.

In addition to a steady fan base, Sanders received support from voters who had previously supported dropouts Julian Castro and Cory Booker, and Tulsi Gabbard, who is still in the race.

Polling data also showed that Sanders has also received a 10 percent swing from Warren’s campaign.

But Sanders did not see a significant growth in undecided caucus-goers, according to the poll, which could matter when it comes to the realignment stages on Caucus night.

“Sanders should be seen as the favorite heading into the Caucus night, for at least the first two stages of the Caucus,” said Peterson. “However, the one area he’s not gaining support is from the undecided category.”

A new rule implemented by the Iowa Democratic Party to streamline the caucus process has changed what is known as the realignment process, where supporters of a candidate who fails to reach viability are free agents in the middle of the caucus.

Peterson said that the realignment stages of Caucus Night will go along way in seeing which candidate can bridge the variance of Democratic voters.

“Realignment will be a major test for Sanders, and other candidates trying to prove that they can unite the party,” said Peterson. “These compromise candidates will head into the other primaries, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, with appeal to the rest of the nation.”

Despite stagnating in the fifth spot, Sen. Amy Klobuchar managed to double her support from last month at 11 percent. Peterson said that the Minnesota Senator, as well as, Buttigieg need to have a “strong” showing in Iowa to continue their presidential campaigns.

“If she’s in fifth, she will be trouble, given how much investment she’s put into this state and a lack a strong support nationally,” he said. “But the same can be said about Buttigieg, his standing going forward will rely either winning Iowa or a strong second-place finish.”

But the poll shows more than just favorability, it also indicates a heightened interest in Monday’s Caucus.

Nearly 80 percent of those surveyed said they are going to participate on Monday. Peterson said polling data supports forecasts for potential record turnout on Caucus Night.

Peterson attributes the increased Caucus interest among Iowa Democrats to increased efforts to defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and a variety of candidates that Democrats view as strong candidates.

“Trump’s presidency has shaped this race, and for voters, it has led to an increased interest in who will be the best nominee to go against him in November,” said Peterson. “But also, many voters see this field, as a large field of good candidates, which tends to show why we have so much rise and fall in various polls.

Likely caucus attendees were identified as those who responded they would “definitely” or “probably” attend the Iowa Democratic Caucuses and identified as Democrats or independents.