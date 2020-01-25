Submitted to DCN

Jan 25, 2020


OMAHA - Roughly 4,500 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2019 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List.


Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the Chancellor’s List and/or Dean’s List at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.


Students who qualified for the Chancellor’s List earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the Fall 2019 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.


Local students include:


Waukee - Christopher Johnson