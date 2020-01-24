It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

January 14, 2020

A 20 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of prohibited act, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and theft.

A 25 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

January 15, 2020

A 52 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of public intoxication.

A 41 year old male Marshalltown resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of theft.

A 35 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for unauthorized use of credit cards.

A 45 year old female Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

January 16, 2020

A 36 year old male Fort Dodge resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of failure to appear- felony or awaiting sentencing or appeal.

A 54 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of assault causing bodily injury.

A 19 year old male Norwalk resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

January 18, 2020

A Van Meter driver was traveling west in the 29000 block of 360th St., when she hit a slick patch of snow and entered the south ditch rolling across a barb wire fence before landing upright in a field. Minor injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000 and $400 to the fence.

January 19, 2020

A 61 year old male Woodward resident was arrested for domestic abuse assault.

A Panora driver was traveling west in the 20000 block of 240th St., when she lost control due to the partially ice covered roads, entering the ditch coming to rest in a snow covered ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.