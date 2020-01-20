The Nebraska Regional Food Systems Summit, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, is set for Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., at CHI Midlands Conference Center, 11111 South 84th St., in Papillion. You can register here.

Those involved in food production, transformation and processing, distribution and marketing, consumption and access, and resource management will get the most out of this event.

At this conference, attendees will identify key challenges in the Nebraska food system and help identify people and organizations who can build policy solutions to support the direction of food systems work for 2020.

Presentations and breakout working sessions will focus on food systems in Native American communities, farm to school and local food procurement, programs and policies impacting our food system, and business development opportunities and challenges.

This event will facilitate planning to achieve food system goals and expand partnerships as well as learning of best practices and emerging issues.

Alena Paisano, program manager with the National Farm to School Network, will be the featured capnote speaker. She leads Seed Change in Native communities and is dedicated to advocating for the development of just food systems serving youth, families, and communities. Paisano is a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, Dine and Laguna Pueblo and lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Optional pre-summit tours will occur in the morning at No More Empty Pots and Whispering Roots, both in Omaha.

RSVPs are required, so please register here.