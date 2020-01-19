A development group wants to build a $225-million casino and hotel at the Des Moines International Airport it says would help cover a funding shortfall for a planned new terminal.

Highview Development Group presented the plan to the Des Moines Airport Authority board Monday. The group includes Wild Rose Entertainment, a company founded by Des Moines entrepreneur Gary Kirke.

The proposed complex would include a 350-room hotel connected to the airport by a skywalk and feature a “dancing fountain,” rock garden, restaurant and wedding and banquet facilities.

The project would be “for its size, an unparalleled architectural masterpiece reflecting the ‘highest and best use’ of airport facilities," the group’s presentation said.

The airport board tabled discussion of the proposal until its February meeting.

“It’s our duty to consider all proposals that might benefit the airport and greater Des Moines,” said Kayla Kovarna, airport spokeswoman.

Airport officials want to build a $500 million terminal, but are $194 million short in funding. The proposed casino is expected to generate $85 million per year and create 1,000 jobs, the Highview proposal said.

Kirke’s Wild Rose Entertainment tried to crack the Des Moines casino market in Norwalk in 2013, but voters rejected the $145 million proposal.

Now Kirke’s company is trying again just north of the county line. Efforts to reach Kirke on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona has been the lone legal gambling house in metro Des Moines since it opened as a horse track in 1989. It added slot machines in 1995 and table gaming in 2004.

Owned by Polk County, Prairie Meadows is just one of two nonprofit casinos in the country.

Longtime gambling opponent Tom Coates, who assists problem gamblers and others in debt with his Consumer Credit of Des Moines counseling agency, said hoping a casino can generate revenue for the airport long-term is bad business.

“Brick-and-mortar casinos are on their way out,” Coates said. “Older people may want to sit at slot machines all day, but younger people want to gamble from their phones. The casino is not going to be the draw they think it is long term.”

Register Storyteller Daniel P. Finney can be reached at dafinney@dmreg.com.