WEST BURLINGTON — West Burlington Fire Department is working to raise $5,000 for Stop the Bleed kits for the West Burlington schools.

The goal is to have one kit in each classroom and multi-packs in each building.

Stop the Bleed is a national campaign to save lives by helping bystanders stop a severe bleeding emergency before first responders can get to the scene.

The kits include items such as a tourniquet, bleeding control dressing, compression bandage, mini Sharpie marker, protective gloves and instructions.

The department plans to provide training along with the kits.

Donations can be dropped off at West Burlington City Hall, 122 Broadway St.