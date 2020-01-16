An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) on Jan. 6, 2019, was arrested by the Omaha Police Departmen on Jan. 15. Anthony Durand #210293 was located today in the area of 48th Street and Izard.

Durand had received permission to leave CCC-L in order to job seek. He was reported missing when he did not return to the facility as scheduled.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Durand started serving his sentence on Sept. 18, 2019.

He is serving three years for charges out of Douglas County including possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.