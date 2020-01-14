Sternquist Garage and Tire located at 1823 W. Third Extension St., celebrated an entire century of award-winning service to the community of Boone this month.

“I always knew from early on that I was meant to be a mechanic,” said shop Owner Don Elsberry. “Being a mechanic runs through my blood.”

Elsberry said around the ages of 9 and 10 he would spend a lot of his free time taking apart lawn mowers before ever being able to put them back together.

This eventually transitioned into many other small engine machines like minibikes and go-karts that he could actually put back together.

Throughout high school, his attention shifted to shop classes; woodworking, plumbing, mechanics — anything where he could use his hands.

In 1978, Elsberry met a gal on a blind date in Boone. He said that things went really well and within six months he moved to Boone and began looking for a job in the area so he could be closer to her.

“This was actually just one of the places that I came to,” Elsberry said. “Because I always wanted to be a mechanic.”

Coincidentally, Elsberry found out that of all the aunts and uncles that he had in the area, two of his uncles related to his late father, worked at Sternquist at some point in their careers.

He said that this may have had something to do with him being hired on the spot after his interview with the then owner, Leonard D. Sternquist.

Leonard T. Sternquist opened the doors in 1920 and was initially half mechanic shop, half Arvin radio and television store.

Sternquist owned and operated the business for 39 years, up until his death in 1959, when his son, Leonard D. Sternquist took over.

The younger Sternquist, the second owner is actually the one who hired Esberry—not knowing that in 2009 he would hand him the keys to his family’s business.

“I came in and made some major improvements,” Elsberry said. “But they were all completely necessary.”

One of the systems that Elsberry attributes a large amount of Sternquist’s continued success to is how they’re a “comprehensive auto repair shop,” which no other mechanic shop in Boone is known as.

Included, but not limited to in the comprehensive services, is oil changes, quick lube services, air conditioning flush, brake repair and replacement, carburetors and clutches, exhaust services, fuel repair, heating, even some bodywork as well.

These are all things that Sternquists had prided themselves on for decades, but as vehicles become more technologically sophisticated, so do the mechanics.

Rocky Hughes, the owner’s son-in-law who started working as a mechanic in 2011, said that he prefers working on more tech-based vehicles

“Before I worked here, I didn’t even know a single thing about vehicles,” said Rocky Hughes, one of three mechanics at Sternquist, and who has been with them for nine years now.

He says that working on newer vehicles is actually easier because of the technology that they’re able to use to solve the newer problems.

“It’s almost like a puzzle, each and every time you tear something apart, you gotta remember how to put it all back together,” Hughes said.

In order to keep his team of mechanics in tip-top shape, he has all of them take continuing education classes, especially as technology advances daily.

“There are days where it feels like my dad that I never really knew is looking over me and guiding me,” Elsberry said. “Because a lot of things just come naturally. I love what I do and I get paid to do it—that’s the best of both worlds.”

He went on to mention how his 3-year-old grandson, Liam, is already voluntarily picking up on the mechanic trade as a toddler, noting that he already has a notebook and power tool toys like those found in his grandfather’s shop to take wheels off toy cars.

“He just loves it down here, but if he chooses to go in a different direction, that’s fine,” Elsberry said. “But, he just wants to be with me all the time.”

“Hopefully I get to live long enough to see him work in the shop one day.”