ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — While many sports fans are picking NFL playoff teams to bet on, or marshaling their cash for the Super Bowl, yet another opportunity to wager on football is right around the corner: the XFL.

Several states have already authorized bets on the second incarnation of the upstart football league, which begins its season in February, shortly after the NFL season concludes with the Super Bowl. Others are considering doing so, and bookmakers say they have requested that regulators add the league to lists of approved betting events.

"We're definitely interested in applying to bet on the XFL," said Jason Scott, vice president of trading at ROAR Digital, the operators of BetMGM. "We're of the belief that the American sports betting public has an appetite for even more football, and that the XFL will help sate that demand."

States that have already approved betting on the XFL include Iowa, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Nevada said its sports books already are authorized to take XFL bets under existing regulations.

The XFL's rules differ from the NFL's in several ways, including the option to seek 1, 2 or 3 points from the 2, 5 or 10-yard line after scoring a touchdown. The XFL will also allow a team to throw two forward passes on the same play as long as both happen behind the line of scrimmage.

The XFL did not respond to numerous phone and email messages seeking comment this week.

But on Monday it announced a deal with London-based Genius Sports to monitor betting activity on XFL games and warn of any suspicious activity.

"Sports betting is growing rapidly in the U.S. and we are gearing up to be a good citizen and thoughtful participant in the marketplace," Jeffrey Pollack, the XFL's president and chief operating officer, said in a press release. "Our alliance with Genius Sports is an important first step and foundational element."

After a one-and-done season in 2001, the league owned by World Wrestling Entertainment president Vince McMahon will try again starting Feb. 8.

The eight-team league will have its championship game in April. It has franchises in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.

No one expects the XFL to generate the amount of bets that the NFL does. A more likely comparison might be last year's ill-fated Alliance of American Football (AAF), which folded before completing its inaugural season.

Numerous sports books expect to offer action on the league once state regulators approve, but are modest in their expectations of the money it will generate.