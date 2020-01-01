Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is scheduled to visit Boone Sunday for brunch, his campaign announced this week.

The Vermont senator is scheduled to visit the Cobblestone Inn & Suites Fareway Event Center beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Doors to the event open at 10 a.m., according to information from the event page.

According to Real Clear Politics, Sanders is polling second in Iowa at 20 percent, slightly behind presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg who is polling at 22 percent in Iowa.

Nationally, Sanders sits in second at nearly 19 percent behind former vice-president Joe Biden who is polling as the top candidate at 28 percent.

Sanders last visited Story County in early December when he attended the Organic Farmers Association and Iowa Organic Association 2019 Presidential Forum in Story City.