January is Radon Action Month and an opportune time to test your home's radon levels.

Radon is an odorless and colorless gas produced by the decay of naturally occurring uranium and released in rock, soil, and water.

Exposure to high levels of radon over time poses a risk to you and your family's health.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the United States each year.

Radon can enter homes through cracks in concrete floors or walls, sump pits, or drinking water from private wells.

In Nebraska, over half of all homes tested contain high radon levels.

The high incidence of radon in Nebraska underlines the need for continued testing to identify households in need of radon mitigation, a process to reduce radon accumulation within a home.

The Southeast District Health Department is offering free radon test kits.

The do-it-yourself test is a simple way to identify if your home needs radon mitigation services to reduce the risk of radon-associated lung cancer.

To obtain a radon test kit or for more information, contact Southeast District Health Department at 877-777-0424.