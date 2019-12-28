The Iowa County Engineers Association (ICEA) recently announced that Iowa State University student Selina Delp, of Perry, is a 2019 scholarship recipient.

Scholarships are awarded to students at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, Des Moines Area Community College, and Hawkeye Community College who are interested in the field of engineering. Scholarship recipients were announced during the awards presentation at the 73rd Annual Iowa County Engineers Conference, held at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center and the Hilton Des Moines Downtown on Dec. 12.

The annual conference provides county engineers and technicians with continuing education and allows the association to meet with its members from all 99 counties. Students from each college are invited to attend the conference and meet with county engineers, technicians and contractors.

ICEA’s mission is to represent and guide county engineers in the setting of operational and design standards, negotiating compliance with state and federal requirements, continuing education, relations with the county supervisors association, and recognition of superior service.