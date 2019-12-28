Two Perry DMACC Career Academy High School students captured seventh-place in the 28th annual DMACC/Iowa Automobile Dealers Association Automotive Skills Contest recently held at the DMACC Ankeny Campus.

Nolan Saveraid of Adel and Charley Guardado of Perry were the skills competition seventh place finishers.

The team from LeMars High School took first place, Collins Maxwell/Colo-NESCO/North Polk/Roland-Story/West Marshall High School took second place and the Southwest Community College Career Academy captured third. Other schools competing were Ankeny DMACC Career Academy, Nevada High School, Boone High School, Perry DMACC Career Academy and Ames/Ballard/South Hamilton High School.

Guardado and Saveraid each received numerous tools and supplies donated by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association. Each member from the other seven teams also received tools and supplies from the Association for their participation in this competition. In total, more than $23,000 worth of tools and equipment was awarded to the contestants.

Eight two-member teams of Iowa high school automotive students qualified for the hands-on portion of the Automotive Skills Contest by having the highest average scores on a written test held in November on the DMACC Ankeny Campus. More than 220 students representing 16 Iowa high schools competed in the written portion of the contest.

The DMACC Foundation provided $1,000 scholarships to each of the first-place finishers, $600 scholarships to each of the second-place winners, $400 scholarships to each of the third-place winners and $250 scholarships to the fourth-place finishers.