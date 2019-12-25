Salem native took southeast Iowa on a fun ride when she joined Team Blake on the NBC talent show.

It was a good run.

Cali Wilson recently competed on NBC's "The Voice" and, in our opinion, won, even though she was voted off after making the top 13.

The music business is a bit like downhill skiing: You go up, you come down, you go back up.

Being a woman in America is often hard enough on its own. Being a woman in the male-dominated music industry isn't any easier. Being a woman from backwater southeast Iowa and breaking into the Nashville scene takes guts and talent.

Cali Wilson of Salem has both.

Let's let "The Voice" voice their opinion first — here's Cali's NBC bio:

Age: 28; Hometown: Salem, Iowa; Residence: Nashville, Tennessee.

"Cali found her passion for music through her mom, who was also a singer. Cali loved performing in talent shows and always found music to be her outlet, but she gave it up for years when she realized she was gay and felt she couldn’t be herself in her small town. At 15, she picked up her mom’s guitar and started songwriting as an escape. After college, she made the decision to head to Nashville to chase her dreams of being a musician. Cali currently manages a kickboxing gym where she's an instructor and is still pursuing music."

Here's from Cali's website CaliWilsonMusic.htm:

"Music has been a major part of Cali Wilson's life. Growing up listening to her mother sing, she quickly gained an appreciation for all genres of music. It started with small talent shows. At sixteen years old, she began teaching herself guitar.

​"Her first song, Daughter you'll never know, hit the radio in 2010 on 101.7 The Bull. An emotional song stemming from Cali's own life, never knowing her father.

​"Her major influences are Missy Higgins, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Holiday, Frank Ocean, and Amy Winehouse."

​Cali released her first EP, "Love and War" in October 2016. She moved to Nashville a few years ago.

She told The Hawk Eye in October that being on "The Voice" was exciting.

"It's crazy, you know, you have the crowd and you're also thinking about how many people watch the show," she said. "It's pretty intimidating. Coming from small-town Iowa, you don't get exposure like that, you don't get attention like that normally. Coming from the background I'm from, it's shocking. Knowing that many people are watching is very exhilarating, and that's when the adrenaline pops up."

Contestants on "The Voice" must first survive the national Open Call Auditions where thousands of hopefuls perform a capella in front of judges. Selected vocalists then compete in front of celebrity coaches and host Carson Daly; the format consists of four stages of competition: a blind audition, a battle round, the knockouts and the live performance shows.

Cali turned three chairs in her blind audition with Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" and chose Blake Shelton as her team coach.

Cali's last episode came on November 19 when she was voted off after performing Fleetwood Mac's “The Chain” as her “save me” song. The live audience voting via Twitter booted Cali and Max Boyle of Team Clarkson.

“Being mentored by you was a dream,” Cali told Shelton before Daly delivered the verdict. “My confidence level went sky-high because of you. You’re an incredible coach and I’m honored to be a part of your team.”

“This business is so weird,” Shelton responded.

Shelton later suggested he'll be supporting Cali even if she doesn't land a record deal.

"I don’t know what’s gonna happen moving forward," he said, "but that’s exactly why you’ve gotta keep doing this, no matter what. I believe in you. A lot of people believe in you. I promise you, you are doing what you’re born to do, and that’s make music. You’re incredible.”

"I had an amazing experience on 'The Voice,'" Cali told Sierra A. Porter of the Des Moines Register. "I'm so blessed and honored to go as far as I did. The top 13 is quite an accomplishment, and I got to meet lifelong friends and future collaborators."

At her Salem homecoming on December 9, she signed autographs, posed for selfies, played a concert in a freezing-cold Quonset hut and never stopped smiling.

"If it weren't for this community, I couldn't stand up there on that stage," she thanked the people of Salem at her homecoming before choking up. Her hometown gave her the Key to the City, the first person to ever receive that honor.

Cali didn't sit around Nashville moping about the vote-off. Her contract with NBC expired on December 18 and she's free to move about the music world again.

"She has had several interviews with producers recently," friend Chris Feehan of Feehan's Flowers in Salem said. "She went back to work at the gym and has already started working on the new album."

Feehan said Cali is in the process of getting a band together.

"She will perform in Atlanta on January 26 with Max [Boyle] and Alex Guthrie from the show," Feehan said. "She did see Blake while in L.A., but there wasn't really any time to talk."

Cali will come to Burlington, too. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment vice president David Kroll said in October that he's been discussing a Cali concert. Kroll is also host of The Morning Show on Big Country 103.1 and had Cali as a guest several times during her stint on "The Voice."

"I asked her if she would consider a show at the Auditorium sometime soon after 'The Voice' concluded," Kroll said. "She said, 'Absolutely!' and that it would be great to play there and see all of her Iowa fans in the crowd who supported her through her journey on 'The Voice.'"

Incidentally, Jake Hoot of Cookeville, Tennessee won season 17 of "The Voice" after Cali departed. Cookeville's estimated population is 34,000, nearly 100 times larger than tiny Salem at 382.

You know Cali Wilson is good because she got so high up in the competition even though she's from such a tiny town.

Katie Milani, originally of Burlington and now a Radio City Rockette in New York, had high praise for Cali.

"I thought she was great," Milani said in a telephone interview. "I thought she was the perfect example of another girl from small-town Midwest making her dreams come true."

It was a good run for Cali Wilson, but just like skiing, when you get to the bottom you go back to the top of the ride.