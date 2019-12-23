A capacity crowd flanked Joe Biden on all sides at his town hall in Perry Sunday evening as he spoke about his plan to “bring the nation together.”

Biden appeared with former Iowa Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and his wife Christie, who have been some of Biden's major endorsers, during the event at the downtown Perry events venue La Poste.

The Vilsacks said in their opening and closing statements that they support Biden not only because they think he can win, but also because they feel he can make good on his promise to reunite the nation.

“Joe Biden was rock solid then and he's rock solid now, and that's why I'm supporting him in the caucus Feb. 3,” Christie Vilsack said, speaking of Biden's past experience as a senator and vice president.

The former vice president, who is currently leading in the polls nationwide, started out by talking about the impeachment of President Donald Trump. According to Biden, the act of impeaching a president is no cause for celebration.

“It's hard on the country and hard on the people,” Biden said.

Biden took some of his time to rebuke other Democrats running for president for saying that he is “living in the past” by wanting to make the two political parties more united. He said democracy in the United States was set up to require bipartisan agreement in order to make progress.

“I refuse to accept the proposition that we will be permanently at war with the other party,” he said.

Biden made a point to discuss his plan for rural America, pinpointing Perry and the surrounding communities as the kind of areas he said it will help the most.

Aspects of the plan Biden discussed Sunday were providing more opportunities for farmers to market their crops and pushing to provide high-speed broadband in rural areas.

According to Biden, young people in rural communities in particular would benefit from expanding broadband access.

“Most places don't have access to high speed broadband and so they're automatically disadvantaged,” he said.

Biden also mentioned keeping young people in rural communities by providing opportunities in their hometowns, and said those rural areas can set the trend for his emphasis on restoring America.

“You are the seed corn, figuratively speaking, of our rebirth as a country,” Biden said. “No longer will you be faced with children and grandchildren thinking the only way they can make it is to leave home to get that good job.”

During his closing statements, Tom Vilsack said one thing he feels any president must have is empathy, as well as the experience to navigate the complicated world of global politics.

“Not only does that president have to understand what those people are going through and understand what it means to suffer, he also has the responsibility of providing a sense of hope, getting to the next day, beginning the process of rebuilding, and making something out of an extraordinarily tragic situation,” he said. “I want my president to have that.”

Biden's town hall drew local audience members from all backgrounds and political affiliations. Carl Fritz, a Republican from Fort Dodge, said Biden would get his vote if he were to vote for a Democrat.

“What hit me the most was the relationships he would have with members of Congress. He would probably be better to get more done than other candidates,” Fritz said.

With the number of Democratic candidates in the race still high, some in the audience said they are still deciding which candidate to throw their support behind.

For John and Kathy Powell of Perry, hearing the candidates speak in person provides some clarity toward making a decision. Kathy said she has it narrowed down to Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

“The things they're interested in I'm interested in,” she said. “Education, environment and healthcare.”

Competing Democratic candidate Buttigieg also made an appearance in Perry on Sunday. Marie Hansen, from De Soto, said she attended both events and that the different qualities each candidate brings to the table makes it hard to choose between the two.

“(They) have totally different approaches,” she said. “Joe comes with a lot of experience. Pete has a lot of fresh ideas. Two totally different avenues, it's tough to make a decision.”

Katie Mauch is a staff writer with the Ames Tribune.

Editor Allison Ullmann contributed to this story.