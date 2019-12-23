The holidays have arrived! Students, teachers and staff are enjoying a much deserved vacation. Now is the time to honor the December ADM Scholarship Foundation Students of the Month. The ADM teachers name students to receive recognition by the Foundation and Local Businesses for their accomplishments in designated areas.

The following businesses have made a contribution to the Foundation honoring these students for the month of December.

Student of the Month: Abigail Hlas — Raccoon Valley Bank

Kiwanis: Sam Fouts and Max Fouts

Fine Arts: Drama: Kassidy Merical (yearbook) and Cameron While (newspaper) — Lincoln Savings Bank

Wrestling: Kaden Sutton — Adel Health Mart

Wrestling Cheer: Hayley Owen — Fareway

Boys Basketball: Cody Anderson — Core Physical Therapy

Girls Basketball: Abby Gonzalez — Azalea Lane Boutique

Basketball Cheer: Mindy Dietrick — Adel TV and Appliance

All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. Over $650,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.