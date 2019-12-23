Submitted to DCN

Monday

Dec 23, 2019 at 8:20 AM Dec 23, 2019 at 8:21 AM


The holidays have arrived! Students, teachers and staff are enjoying a much deserved vacation. Now is the time to honor the December ADM Scholarship Foundation Students of the Month. The ADM teachers name students to receive recognition by the Foundation and Local Businesses for their accomplishments in designated areas.


The following businesses have made a contribution to the Foundation honoring these students for the month of December.


Student of the Month: Abigail Hlas — Raccoon Valley Bank


Kiwanis: Sam Fouts and Max Fouts


Fine Arts: Drama: Kassidy Merical (yearbook) and Cameron While (newspaper) — Lincoln Savings Bank


Wrestling: Kaden Sutton — Adel Health Mart


Wrestling Cheer: Hayley Owen — Fareway


Boys Basketball: Cody Anderson — Core Physical Therapy


Girls Basketball: Abby Gonzalez — Azalea Lane Boutique


Basketball Cheer: Mindy Dietrick — Adel TV and Appliance


All the contributions given to the Foundation are invested and the income is used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors of the ADM School District going on to post-secondary education. Over $650,000 has been given in scholarships since the Foundation’s inception in 1985. More information may be found at the website www.admscholarshipfoundation.com or you may contact a board member listed on the site.