With less than a week remaining before the annual Christmas dinner returns to Perry on Dec. 25 at the Perry Elks Lodge, volunteers and donations are still needed.

Organizer Deb Miller said while many of the morning shift slots are full, volunteers are needed in the afternoon. There are a few slots open for the morning shift, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Though Miller said there are more slots open for the afternoon shift, from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

Miller added that candy donations are also needed for the annual event. Bite-size candy pieces are typically scattered along the tables in the Perry Elks Lodge. Miller welcomes donations of bags of candy from businesses, families or individuals.

Donations of homemade treats or candy are also welcome. Volunteers typically bag up the treats and hand them out as goodie bags to attendees. Miller said those donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. on Dec. 24 to 12 p.m. on Dec. 25 at the Elks Lodge.

While donations of candy and treats are still needed, Miller said they received a number of food donations from local businesses and organizations.

“All the food and everything is ready for the craziness to happen,” she said with a laugh.

“It is, it’s crazy. For an hour and a half it’s just wild,” Miller added as they typically serve around 400 within that timeframe each year.

Last year’s event served around 425. They ran out of salads and desserts last year and Miller said they lined up more donations this year in anticipation of a larger crowd.

“It doesn’t happen unless people come and eat,” she added. “We’re not shying away from everybody. Just because we had 425, so what, let’s go for 525. We’re in it for everybody to come.”

Miller encourages the community to come out to enjoy the free annual dinner. Turkey, ham, pork loin, potatoes and gravy, rolls, dressing, green bean casserole, salads and desserts will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Perry Elks Lodge.

This year’s dinner is number 13 and Miller said it always comes together in the end. She just enjoys seeing local residents enjoying the dinner, whether as a volunteer or as an attendee.

“It’s for our community to join together on one topic. We’re all pulling together for one event,” Miller said. “This is to bring us all (together) and rejoice in each other and appreciate each other.”

Miller invites local residents to come out on Dec. 25 and enjoy a free meal.

“It’s for the community and for everybody to enjoy,” Miller said.

For more information about volunteering or donating candy, contact Miller at 465-3740.