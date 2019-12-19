Librarians make their case for wage increases.

WAPELLO — It won’t be until next month that the Louisa County Board of Supervisors really begins to dig into county department funding requests and other financial data as it prepares to develop the county’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.

However, during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, there was some preliminary budget discussion when the supervisors met with area librarians and several department heads provided their regular office updates.

Librarians Llewann Bryant, Keck Memorial Library, Wapello; Mandy Grimm, Columbus Junction Public Library, Columbus Junction; and Amie Herrick, Mellinger Memorial Library, Morning Sun provided the supervisors with copies of their Fiscal Year 2019 Annual Reports and reviewed possible funding requests for next year.

According to a comparison report between Louisa County and six similar-sized counties in Iowa that Bryant distributed to the board, the FY 2019 rural per capita spending for libraries in Louisa County was one of the lowest in the group at $10.76.

Crawford County spent around $13.29 per capita (rural), while Carroll County’s per capita spending of $19.34 was the only other one of the seven counties examined that spent below $20 per rural citizen.

Mitchell County ($30.70), Grundy County ($33.56), Worth County ($42) and Wright County ($42.65) were all substantially above that.

The state average was around $18.54.

The librarians acknowledged that recent efforts by the supervisors to boost technology spending had worked well and the libraries now had the computers, Internet access and other capabilities to meet the demand of their customers, but potential problems with staff wages were now a concern.

“We went into a major discussion about that last year,” Bryant told the board, explaining she was anxious to maintain a great staff and providing good wages was a major factor in that effort.

Grimm agreed and pointed out when she started a few years ago her staff’s starting salary was minimum wage, which compared to $9 per hour that McDonalds was paying.

Pay has also been a problem at the Morning Sun library, Herrick said, explaining when she started a few years ago as the director, her starting salary was $11.45 per hour.

“Can you imagine what my employees are making. It is not a good situation right now,” she told the board.

“This is something that will take a few years to adjust,” board chair Brad Quigley said.

He asked the librarians to put together figures that could accompany the libraries’ funding requests they will give the supervisors next month, highlighting what they would need to begin making some of those adjustments.

Meanwhile, county mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf also reminded the supervisors to expect a budget increase next year to help fund services provided through the regional mental health consortium.

Wulf said the region’s current budget had used a $1 million carryover in the region’s fiscal agent budget, but that had been a one-time drawdown. She also warned the board the county was close to the state-mandated per capita cap of $42.50.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Met with conservation board director Katie Hammond and general assistance director Cyndi Mears for their monthly department updates;

• Approved a lighting improvement project at the county courthouse;

• Discussed board appointments for 2020;

• Learned from county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt that work was continuing to progress on the County Highway 99 replacement bridge project at Wapello, with more concrete pours scheduled for next week.