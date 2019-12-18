Applications for multispecies Super Tag and Combo lottery permits will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 2.

The Super Tag lottery permit will be valid for one elk of either sex, one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). One permit will be authorized for residents only, and one permit will be authorized for residents/nonresidents. Persons may apply for the residents-only permit once per year for $25. Persons may apply for the resident/nonresident permit multiple times per year for $10 per application.

The Combo permit will be valid for one antelope of either sex, one deer of either sex and two turkeys (only toms and bearded hens may be taken in the spring). One permit will be authorized for residents only, and one permit will be authorized for nonresidents only. Qualifying persons may apply multiple times per year for $10 per application.

These multispecies lottery permits will be valid in 2020 and 2021 in open seasons with the appropriate weapons. Winners of these permits will require a Habitat Stamp.

Applications will be received beginning at 1 p.m. Central time on Jan. 2. They must be received by Game and Parks by 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online) on July 3. Beginning Jan. 2, visit OutdoorNebraska.org to apply.