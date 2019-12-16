A representative from the Tom Steyer Campaign was present in the commons of Boone High school Tuesday morning encouraging students who were either of age or going to be of age to vote in the upcoming election to get registered.

This was an effort to show the most underrepresented voting group from the 2016 election according to a survey by Census.gov, the young population between the ages of 18-34 voted in the 2016 election was only 46.1 percent.

In passing students were approached and this is what they had to say: