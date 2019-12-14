Connecting through volunteer service is a powerful tool for bringing people together and addressing our community needs. Volunteers make it possible for nonprofit agencies, education, health, and governmental entities to serve the people of their communities.

Volunteering is good for the mind and body by providing many benefits to both mental and physical health. Through volunteer service, people can strengthen and improve the quality of life within their communities, and help themselves and others to live happier, healthier and more productive lives. Individual volunteering is beneficial, it helps build self-esteem, passes on social values and instills the responsibility of volunteering as a personal commitment by giving back to the community through service.

The RSVP Volunteer Program is a non-profit which provides volunteer management and infrastructure for partnering entities. Through a partnership we market for, recruit, and place potential new volunteers and current volunteers. Not only do we work to meet the volunteer needs of our partners, but we also help to meet the needs of volunteers by giving choices and helping to determine where an individual wants to volunteer.

RSVP of Boone and Greene Counties says, THANK YOU to all RSVP volunteers! Our past year 152 volunteers in Boone and Greene Counties volunteered in 28 non-profits, education and health proprietors at 40 different volunteer jobs providing 8272.35 hours of service for a savings of $193,655.71 to both counties. Volunteers served in one or more capacities in the areas of Healthy Futures – Obesity and Food, Food Insecurity, Providing Services; Education;

Aging in Place; and Disaster Preparedness.

Healthy Futures

n Volunteers assisted 2874 individuals through their time of service at Impact Community

Action Partnership office and food pantry, The Salvation Army office and food pantry,

Greater LOVE food and household pantry (Madrid), Polk County Supplemental Food

Delivery, and SHARE Iowa Food Program (Madrid).

n Volunteers packaged and delivered over 2000 food bags to 68 students at five elementary schools, fifth center, and Head Start through Friday Food Friends weekend food bag program.

n Volunteers traveled 3643 miles making 5263643 grocery shopping trips for 20 participants through RSVP GAP (Grocery Assistance-shopping program) of Greene County. GAP is a free service of RSVP in Greene County.

Aging in Place

n Volunteers provided respite service or visitation to 33 fulltime caregivers and socially isolated elderly or disabled individuals in their home. Respite and In-Home Visitation are free services of RSVP in Boone County.

n Volunteers coached Matter of Balance Falls Prevention classes. MOB is designed to benefit community-dwelling older adults who are concerned about falls, have sustained a fall in the past, restrict activities because of concerns about falling, and are interested in improving flexibility, balance, and strength. Volunteers help participants learn to view falls and fear of falling as controllable, set realistic goals for increasing activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and promote exercise to increase strength and balance.

Education

n Volunteers assisted the Head Start classroom serving 16 students.

n Volunteers were paired with 91 Trinity Lutheran School 5th -8th and Ogden 5th grade students.

Pen Pals is an intergenerational program linking students with RSVP volunteers through letter writing. The program allows students to practice the art of letter writing, increases literacy skills, build positive multigenerational relationships, and increase school-related activity learning that is beneficial to both students and volunteers.

n Volunteers worked with 118 K-4th Greene County Elementary and Ogden Howe Elementary students one on one or in small groups with reading, picture, and word recognition.

Disaster –

n Volunteers provided emergency preparedness education to 145 3 rd grade students of Franklin

Elementary, Trinity Lutheran School and Sacred Heart School.

Other Community Needs – Building Capacity

Volunteers provided direct services or in-direct support services in Boone and Greene Counties within 20 non-profit, health and education entities/agencies by completing tasks including, but not limited to kids school supply give away event; nursing home activities and one on one visiting; ALZ Phone Assurance; office assistance; library activities; fresh conversations food education; meals on wheels rural delivery; Arboretum mowing, other outdoor and gift shop; staff seasonal Caboose Information Center; clerical/answering phones; intake and data entry; advisory council; provide stories and articles for the newspaper; support the engagement of visitors to museums and attractions by greeting, providing informative materials to the public and directing; help non-profit agencies with fundraising efforts by quilting (RSVP quilters provided 1329.80 hours), baking and various tasks at annual events; and other important functions.

RSVP also houses a Small Medical Equipment Loan Closet. 400 items were loaned to 211 individuals.

If you would like to get involved through the RSVP Volunteer Program and help keep people in their home and build relationships, help local entities meet their needs and carry out their mission through volunteerism and help us tell the story of how volunteers can make a difference call the RSVP office at 515-433-7836 or contact by email to rsvp@co.boone.ia.us.

If you would like to learn more about the RSVP Volunteer Program through a presentation to a group or club you belong to call or email to schedule a time.

(RSVP has been in Boone County since 1987 and Greene County since 2005. RSVP is one of the largest volunteer networks in the nation for people 55 and over and is part of the Senior Corps of the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). CNCS is a federal agency that supports service and volunteering programs to improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic engagement. As CNCS grant programs we are sponsored by local non-profits, education, health proprietors or governmental entities. RSVP 55+ Volunteer Program is sponsored by and administered through Boone County Hospital.)