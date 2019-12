The Dallas County Democrats will welcome Cory Booker, U.S. Senator from New Jersey and Democratic presidential candidate, to Adel on Friday, Dec. 20.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Adel Family Fun Center, 1526 Greene St. Booker will speak at 10:30 a.m. before launching his “Lead With Love” tour from Adel.

The event is free and open to the public.